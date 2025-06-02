Airbag Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.44% (2025-2032), Increasing Number of Road Accidents to Propel Market Growth

Airbag Sensor Market

Airbag Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type, Vehicle Type, Position, Propulsion Type and Regional Forecasts, 2025-2032

North America dominated the global market with a share of 35.17% in 2022.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARSHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airbag sensor market size was USD 10.52 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.96 billion in 2023 to USD 15.87 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2023-2030.Airbag sensors are devices that send a signal to deploy the airbags when the vehicle enters a collision. These sensors monitor changes in pressure and detects sudden deceleration to identify if the vehicle has encountered a crash resulting in the deployment of the airbags. The increasing number of accidental deaths and road accidents yearly is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Airbag Sensor Market, 2023-2030.”Request a sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/airbag-sensor-market-108501 Drivers & Restraints-Introduction of New Safety Laws in Various Nations to Boost Market GrowthSeveral nations are introducing new road and traffic laws to ensure public safety and decrease the rising number of road accidents, which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, the Indian government introduced a vehicle safety rule, which includes that all vehicles are required to be equipped with six airbags for passengers’ safety . Replacing the airbag sensors or airbags is highly costly, hampering market growth during the forecast period.COVID-19 Impact-Increased Shortage of Materials, Components, and Goods During Pandemic Hindered Market GrowthThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the airbag sensor market growth. The increased shortage in materials, goods, and components supplied in several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic hampered market growth. In 2021, the market could not recover completely due to disruptions in the supply chain, inflation, and shortages in semiconductors that hindered market growth during the pandemic.Segments-Rising Use of Mechanical Sensors to Detect Vehicle Collisions Augments Mechanical Sensors SegmentBy type, the market is further segmented into mechanical and electrical. The mechanical segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its market position during the forecast period. The growing use of mechanical airbag sensors to detect vehicle collisions, especially in the front, is driving the segment’s growth during the forecast period. Passenger Cars Segment’s Growth is Driven by Increased Production and Sales of Passenger CarsBased on vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment dominated the market share in 2022 and accounted for high passenger vehicle demand in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increased production and sales of passenger cars globally.Bumper Segment’s Growth Augmented by Rising Need for Accurate Sensor Technologies in Vehicle BumpersBy position, the market is segmented into bumper, side door, and engine. The bumper segment dominated the market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising need for accurate technologies in vehicle bumpers is expected to augment the segment’s growth during the forecast period.ICE Segment to Grow Due to Due To Their ReliabilityBased on propulsion type, the market is segmented into ICE and electric. The ICE segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing preference for ICE engines due to their reliability. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.Report Coverage-The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.Buy This Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108501 Regional Insights-Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Airbag Systems to Aid Market Growth in North AmericaNorth America dominated the airbag sensor market in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising consumer awareness regarding airbag systems and vehicle safety across the region.Europe held the second-highest airbag sensor market share in 2022 and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the strong focus of governments to enhance vehicle safety across Europe.Competitive Landscape-Key Players’ Strong Distribution Network to Propel Market GrowthThe market consists of major players, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and others. These key market players have established a strong distribution network with various leading automobile manufacturers, further aiding market growth. Growing key players' focus on new product launches to strengthen their market position is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/airbag-sensor-market-108501 List of Key Players Covered in Airbag Sensor Market Report:-• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)• Mitsubishi Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Continental AG (Germany)• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)• Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)• Yanfeng Automotive Safety Systems Co. Ltd (China)• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)• Denso Corporation (Japan)• Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)Airbag Sensor Market Segmentation:-By Type• Mechanical• ElectricalBy Vehicle Type• Passenger Cars• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial VehiclesBy Position• Bumper• Side Door• EngineBy Propulsion Type• ICE• ElectricKey Industry Development:April 2023 – The U.S. government gave an award to Honda Motors for its advanced airbag system technology. The new technology from Honda Motors delivers a better design for managing lateral collision forces on the passenger’s head.About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.Contact Us:Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.Phone:US: +1 424 253 0390UK: +44 2071 939123APAC: +91 744 740 1245

