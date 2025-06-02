Introducing Runmefit WATCH 4 Smarter health tracking, powered by AI

Get Your Runmefit WATCH 4 on Kickstarter and Enjoy Special Discount Now runmefit_logo Runmefit WATCH 4 on Kickstarter

Runmefit release the latest Runmefit WATCH 4, with advanced health & fitness tracking and AI health insights, now available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runmefit today announced the launch of Runmefit WATCH 4 , its most advanced smartwatch to date, now available for pre-order on Kickstarter.Designed for individuals seeking deeper health insights and a more efficient approach to daily activity, Runmefit WATCH 4 incorporates AI-assisted insights into health tracking and sleep anaylisis, powered by a new flagship chip platform that supports longer battery life and smoother performance."We integrated advanced AI technology not to replace human judgment, but to support it," said Bruce L., Product Manager at Runmefit. "Runmefit WATCH 4 is designed to provide real-time, personalized insights that help people understand what their body is telling them, every day. With the integration of AI in the Runmefit app, it can evaluate historical trends, detect subtle changes in physiological signals, and help identify potential wellness patterns, contributing to a smarter approach to personal health management.A Clear Display, A Thoughtful InterfaceA 1.95-inch HD AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals and responsive touch performance, enhanced by a rotating crown for effortless navigation.Runmefit WATCH 4 offers multiple watch faces, you can choose from a range of exlusive watch faces, or create your own using the Runmefit app. With support for 19 languages, Runmefit WATCH 4 is built to accommodate a diverse, global audience.AI-Powered of Health InsightsAt the core of Runmefit WATCH 4 is a suite of health sensors that continuously monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), stress levels, and sleep stages. These readings are enhanced by AI-driven data analysis on Runmefit app, which refines and contextualizes the information to provide actionable insights.Users not only get raw metrics, but also understand what the numbers mean, leading greater awareness and more informed decision-making over time.Designed for Everyday MotionWith over 100 workout modes — from running and cycling to HIIT and pilates — WATCH 4 helps you train smarter. It recognizes core activities automatically and offers precise metrics like pace, distance, and calories burned.For users with customized fitness routines, additional activities can be added manually via the Runmefit app and synced directly to the device. A dedicated shortcut button offers instant access to workout tracking, reducing friction between intention and action.This combination of intelligent recognition, flexible tracking, and precise data capture makes WATCH 4 an adaptable companion for users across all fitness levels.Connected and ConfigurableRunmefit WATCH 4 supports notifications from 30+ widely used apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and Facebook. Built-in Bluetooth calling, call alerts and quick operation features allow you to stay seamlessly connected without picking up your phone.The Runmefit app serves as a central hub for managing notifications, configuring device preferences, and reviewing health trends.Built-in Tools for the DayRunmefit WATCH 4 includes everyday tools that helps bring more order, awareness, and balance to everyday life. It reduces the small daily frictions — missed calls, forgotten tasks, lack of movement — that add up over time.With WATCH 4, users stay connected with fewer disruptions, build better habits, and gain more control over their time and attention. It's the difference between reacting to the day and actively managing it.Join the MovementRunmefit WATCH 4 is available for a limited time on Kickstarter. Early backers will receive exclusive perks and pricing. Be the first to experience this latest innovation, take a significant step towards a healthier, more connected life.About RunmefitEstablished in 2015, Runmefit is dedicated to empowering individuals worldwide to lead healthier, more connected lives through innovative wearable technology. With a focus on personalization, simplicity, and innovation, Runmefit continues to set new standards in the health tech industry.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.