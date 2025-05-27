RMSI Elevates to Esri Gold Partnership Status

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMSI , a global geospatial and software solutions company, has recently been recognized as a Gold Partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN). This prestigious designation marks a significant milestone in RMSI’s long-standing collaboration with Esri, a global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology.The elevation to Gold Partner status underscores RMSI’s long-standing commitment to the Esri ecosystem. Prior to earning this acknowledgment, RMSI was recognized as a Cornerstone partner in the Esri Ecosystem for 20 Years of Commitment to Esri and ArcGIS Technology. RMSI has played a pivotal role in delivering innovative, GIS-based solutions to global clients across sectors. The company was among the first to earn Esri’s Utility Network Specialty designation in 2018. It has also been recognized with the Release Ready Specialty, demonstrating its ability to implement the latest Esri capabilities rapidly and effectively.“Joining the Gold Partner category is a key milestone in our collaboration with Esri. It reinforces our commitment to integrating advanced technologies like AI/ML with geospatial technologies to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions that empower our global clients to make data-driven decisions,” said Anup Jindal, CEO, RMSI.RMSI has successfully implemented Esri-based projects across multiple continents, helping organizations across industries. With Gold Partner status, RMSI gains enhanced access to Esri’s tools, resources, marketing, and support, allowing for even closer collaboration and accelerated delivery of cutting-edge geospatial solutions.The EPN (Esri Partner Network) is a worldwide company community that supports customers with business solutions, implementation services, and dynamic content by leveraging Esri technology across every industry.About RMSI – Maximizing Business ValueRMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure to government & funding agencies.RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers, with an employee base of over 5000 resources, and is consistently ranked among the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state-of-the-art development centers in India and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East, and Bahrain.For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com

