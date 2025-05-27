Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule host New Solutions for Population-Level Access to Quality Early Childhood Care and Education Seminar, 27 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule, will tomorrow Tuesday 27 May host a seminar focusing on “New Solutions for Population-Level Access to Quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE),” exploring innovative strategies to enhance education accessibility.

The seminar comes ahead of the main meeting, the seminars will take place at Kwa Maritane Bush Lodge and precede a two-day meeting of the G20 Education Working Group Members, led by Ministers of Basic and Higher Education which will take place on 28 and 29 May.

Members of the media are invited to attend the seminar which will take place as follows:

New Solutions for Population-Level Access to Quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday 27 May 2025

Time: 08h00.

Venue: Kwa Maritane Bush Lodge

G20 Education Working Group Meeting

Date: Wednesday and Thursday 28 and 29 May 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Sun City Conference Centre (Warrior Hall)

Media Queries:

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546 (Basic Education)

Notes to Editors: Members of the media seeking to attend are requested to confirm in writhing to Khala.t@dbe.gov.za , please note strict security protocol exists which necessitates strict adherence to State security Protocol.

Members are requested to confirm by sending the following: Name, ID Number and Media House

