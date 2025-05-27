Nanchang International Fashion Week Concludes Perfectly, Bringing Fashion into Everyday Life Nanchang International Fashion Week Concludes Perfectly, Bringing Fashion into Everyday Life Nanchang International Fashion Week Concludes Perfectly, Bringing Fashion into Everyday Life Nanchang International Fashion Week Concludes Perfectly, Bringing Fashion into Everyday Life Nanchang International Fashion Week Concludes Perfectly, Bringing Fashion into Everyday Life

NANCHANG, CHINA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 12, 2025, the Nanchang International Fashion Week (NCIFW) came to a splendid close. Over the course of the week, intangible cultural heritage performances, dazzling jewelry, gilded runways, and a fashionable lifestyle converged, transforming the millennia-old Tengwang Pavilion into a radiant stage for contemporary trends. Celebrities such as Gao Shuguang, Michelle Chen, and Yuan Shanshan graced the event, adding star-studded glamour, while ordinary citizens immersed themselves in the pulsating rhythm of fashion. Here, traditional Nuo dance collided passionately with modern rap, blending heritage and modernity in a mesmerizing fusion of melody and movement, sparking impressive moments. Local designer brands shone like stars atop Tengwang Pavilion, showcasing Nanchang’s boundless potential in global fashion. With an open and inclusive spirit, Nanchang is shedding fashion’s “aloof” image, making it relatable and tangible, quietly emerging as a “fashion capital” within reach.“To make one’s steps shine brilliantly, one must tread a challenging path.” The inaugural NCIFW concluded successfully under the spotlight, unfolding like a vibrant scroll, leaving countless memorable moments—from the world’s most romantic experience of “huddling under an umbrella in the rain before Tengwang Pavilion” to the moving spectacle of “a dazzling ethnic night dancing in Chinese red.” With reluctance and anticipation, the next NCIFW’s grand return is eagerly awaited.Fashion Masters Gather by Tengwang Pavilion: Diverse Cross-Border Shows Interpret Eastern CharmThe success of NCIFW owes much to Nanchang’s rich cultural heritage and distinctive spirit. At the opening ceremony, the national intangible cultural heritage Nuo dance performed alongside rapper Li Dabeng’s Mastered, blending Jiangxi dialect with trendy rap to create a special spark. Renowned designers like Professor Li Wei from Tsinghua University’s Academy of Arts & Design incorporated local Jiangxi elements into international fashion language, breathing new life into traditional culture. The event delivered an international, creative, inclusive, and impactful fashion gala, showcasing China’s emerging design talent and cultural confidence to the world.At the core of this fashion week, the Tengwang Pavilion main venue hosted nine shows featuring 11 haute couture and renowned brands, presenting a dual feast of visuals and culture. Professor Li Wei’s haute couture show, Leading Jiangxi Charm, Shaping Celestial Garments, wove the shimmering waves and ethereal beauty of Poyang Lake into modern deconstructed tailoring, embodying an Eastern philosophy of “one garment, one scene.” The Tengwang Symphony: Weaving Eastern and Western Rhymes epic music show also received widespread acclaim. Marking a first in China, it brought Western classical symphony out of traditional theaters into the historic outdoor setting of Tengwang Pavilion, delivering an unprecedented audiovisual spectacle in the form of a “fashion show.”During the Dazzling Ethnic Fashion Night, Tibetan designer Gangren Zhuoga’s costumes told stories of the plateau’s sanctity with deep hues; Mongolian brand Wunirenya’s wide-sleeved, ornate robes exuded the grassland’s boldness and passion; and Miao designer Gu Axin’s special designs revitalized traditional elements in modern fashion. These garments, vibrant carriers of ethnic cultures, showcased a passionate collision of heritage and contemporary aesthetics, highlighting the beauty of fusion at NCIFW. China Eastern Airlines’ Soaring Through Millennia: Gilded Cloud Garments show blended aviation aesthetics with historical depth, composing an elegant melody across time on the runway. The Liangliang brand debuted with an impressive immersive show, Boundless Love, bridging history and the future through a fusion of technology and culture.Beyond showcasing its comprehensive reform in infant and child sleep health, Liangliang delivered an emotionally charged performance art, presenting a cultural and heartfelt spectacle for global audiences.The Millennial Splendid Costume Gala wove history and aesthetics into a radiant tapestry of Chinese sartorial culture, allowing ancient garments to shine anew in a contemporary context. Like a dreamlike journey through millennia, it revealed the profound depth of Chinese traditional clothing culture. The Hero’s Brush: National Trend Youth Hero Children’s Show used innocence as ink and confidence as the brush, writing a marvelous resonance of tradition and the new generation under the ancient pavilion, infusing national trends with fresh vitality through youthful steps.The themed shows at Tengwang Pavilion were far more than mere displays of fashion elements; they were a profound cultural exchange and heritage celebration for Nanchang. Like a bridge, they seamlessly connected Eastern philosophy, special aesthetics, and rich cultural symbols with modern fashion. Through these distinctive shows, the world glimpsed Nanchang’s special charm in preserving and promoting Chinese Eastern culture. Nanchang, a city steeped in history, is using fashion as a brush to write a new chapter in cultural heritage and comprehensive reform, letting Eastern culture shine brightly on the global fashion stage.Tengwang Pavilion Outdoor Shows + Dual Satellite Venues Build a Universal Fashion EcosystemBeyond the Tengwang Pavilion main venue, the Jiangxi Provincial Museum and Donghu Yiku Park satellite venues ignited creative engines. At the museum venue, When Technology Meets Intangible Heritage: Unlocking New Codes for Cultural Preservation deeply integrated academia and fashion. This high-level dialogue, themed Breaking Boundaries, Coexisting, dismantled the divide between museum displays and fashion runways.At the Donghu Yiku Park venue, the Nanchang Pan-Lifestyle Fashion Gala featured standout brand shows: Guanchuan’s botanical jewelry show displayed natural beauty, Wu Gang’s jewelry show fused intangible heritage techniques, Huajian’s retro furniture show evoked the warmth of “home,” and a road cycling apparel show embodied the trend of “urban light sports.” The Immersive Fashion Day Tour extended creativity to every corner of Nanchang, allowing audiences to engage hands-on with jewelry crafting and ceramic painting, blending traditional crafts with fashion experiences. This multidimensional cultural feast, combining intangible heritage, avant-garde design, and artistic crossovers, brought traditional techniques from museum displays into everyday life, weaving a dreamlike vision of Eastern aesthetics and modern creativity. Citizens experienced Jiangxi embroidery and ceramic painting up close, feeling the “fashion at their fingertips.” This tour allowed participants to fully immerse in Nanchang’s fashionable pulse, appreciating its special charm across all facets of life.Breaking free from traditional runway constraints, NCIFW introduced distinctive formats like moving Western symphony to an outdoor Tengwang Pavilion show and featuring “road bikes on the runway” at Donghu Yiku Park, showcasing Nanchang’s vibrant fashion comprehensive reform and cultural confidence as a “heroic city.”Through the Tengwang Pavilion Outdoor Shows + Dual Satellite Venues model, NCIFW delivered a visual and cultural extravaganza, building a bridge for cultural exchange and demonstrating Nanchang’s boundless potential in fashion and its commitment to preserving and reforming traditional culture. As a fusion of cultural depth and avant-garde attitude, this fashion week may inject new vitality into Chinese and global industries, heralding a golden decade for Eastern aesthetics.NCIFW Joins Forces with Cannes Film Festival: Government Support Forges a New “Fashion Capital” IdentityNCIFW made a special appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, linking Nanchang and Cannes through a dual-city, dual-IP collaboration. This fusion of Chinese and French culture through fashion and film created a remarkable cultural experience for the world.Guided by the Nanchang Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau, and co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the Donghu District Committee, Donghu District Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau, Jiangxi Shenzhou Resplendent Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Tourism Group International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Nanchang Tourism Group Co., Ltd., Bazaar magazine, and Nanchang Donghu Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd., NCIFW received robust support under Nanchang’s “culture-driven, fashion-empowered city” strategy. On opening day, dignitaries including Zhou Jianwen, Deputy Director of the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; Gao Huihong, Vice Mayor of Nanchang; Wan Liping, Party Secretary and Director of Nanchang’s Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau; Zhang Yong, Party Secretary and Chairman of Nanchang Transportation Investment Group; and Hu Junfeng, Deputy Party Secretary and District Mayor of Donghu District, attended the opening ceremony, collectively celebrating this fashion milestone.Fashion, like a vibrant spell, paints a brighter, more splendid silhouette for Nanchang. As night falls, the millennia-old Tengwang Pavilion dons gilded splendor, resonating with history and fashion in a symphony of light and shadow. Strolling through the streets, the breeze of trends gently permeates every corner of the city. Nanchang is crafting a special “culture + fashion” model, meticulously shaping its own fashion legend.This heroic city boldly declares to the world: fashion is not an unreachable mirage. It can dazzle on the international stage with unparalleled sophistication and luxury, while also warmly integrating into daily life as an accessible beauty. It seamlessly aligns with global trends, leading the fashion frontier, while staying deeply rooted in local culture, radiating a special charm.NCIFW transcends the scope of an ordinary show, becoming a grand celebration that brings fashion into the lives of ordinary people. Here, fashion is no longer a privileged label for the few; everyone can find their special place and expression within its coordinates. Nanchang, the heroic city, has fired the first shot in its fashion journey, with NCIFW becoming a powerful emblem of its vibrant, international fashion capital status!

