Increasing Demand For Shariah-Compliant Supply Chains: Key Driver Transforming The Halal Logistics Market In 2025

The halal logistics market has shown strong growth patterns in recent years, increasing from $350.38 billion in 2024 to $381.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The reasons behind such significant growth include a rapidly expanding Muslim population, increasing demand for halal-certified products, broad scope of global halal trade, enforcement of halal standards regulations, and the ascent of the Islamic economy.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Halal Logistics Market?

Going forward, the halal logistics market size is forecasted to maintain the trajectory of strong growth. It is expected to climb to $531.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth for the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for halal cold chain logistics, growth of halal e-commerce, increased halal awareness among non-Muslim consumers, expansion of halal tourism, and government backing for the halal industry.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Halal Logistics Market?

Overarching trends for the forecast period include the application of blockchain for halal traceability, the integration of artificial intelligence in optimizing supply chains, the use of Internet of Things-enabled halal compliance monitoring, the advent of autonomous and electric halal transportation, and the development of digital platforms for managing halal logistics.

Moreover, the global Muslim population's significant increase is projected to further stimulate the halal logistics market. The Muslim population encompasses the total number of individuals identifying as followers of Islam within a specified area, such as a country, region, or the entire globe. This increase is primarily due to higher fertility rates in Muslim-majority nations, where families tend to have more offsprings on average than other religious groups. Halal logistics facilitate Muslim populations' access to goods complying with Islamic principles, hence fostering trust, convenience, and ethical supply chains.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Halal Logistics Market?

Dominant companies operating in the halal logistics market include the DHL Group, DB Schenker, CEVA Logistics, Nippon Express Holdings, Rhenus Group, Yusen Logistics CO Ltd, Northport BHD, TASCO Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD KNB, Sejung Shipping CO Ltd, Hala SCS Solutions, MASkargo SDN BHD, Helo Logistics, Paxel, Forward Freight, Quanterm Logistics Sdn Bhd, NEX Logistics Indonesia, HAVI Logistics, Al Furqan Shipping And Logistics LLC, HDC Halal Logistics. These industry giants are focusing on the integration of innovative solution strategies, such as halal food delivery services, to better satiate the growing demand from Muslim consumers seeking both convenience and adherence to religious dietary laws.

How Is The Halal Logistics Market Segmented?

Getting into the specifics of market segmentation, the halal logistics market is divided according to components Storage, Services, Transportation, Hardware, Software, Monitoring Components, Transport Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and End Users Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Chemicals, Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Halal Logistics Market?

Shifting the lens to geographical distribution, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the halal logistics market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future. The regions assessed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

