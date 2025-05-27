Healthcare Robotics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook 2025–2034: Trends, Drivers, Opportunities & Growth Forecast

It will grow to $36.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The healthcare robotics industry has been surging in size, with a growth forecast from $17.25 billion in 2024 to $20.05 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.2%.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Healthcare Robotics Market?

Moving towards the future, rapid growth is expected for the healthcare robotics market. Projections indicate growth to $36.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.9%. Factors attributing to this projection include the advancement of artificial intelligence in healthcare, an increased focus on personalized healthcare, growth in robotic surgery training programs, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and increasing investments into healthcare robotics research and development.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Healthcare Robotics Market?

This increase can be credited to a rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries facilitated by healthcare robotics. Such procedures, conducted through small incisions using specialized instruments, lead to less bodily trauma and quicker recovery times, enabling patients to return to daily activities swiftly. Robot-assisted techniques further enhance these surgeries, providing excellent precision, improved control, and smaller incisions, which translates into faster recovery times, reduced risks, and improved patient outcomes.

In the coming years, we can expect innovative advancements in robotic surgery systems, advanced rehabilitation robots, AI-powered surgical assistance, advanced robotic exoskeletons for mobility, and leaps forward in robotic-assisted diagnostics.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Healthcare Robotics Market?

Key industry players in the healthcare robotics market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, KUKA AG, Globus Medical Inc., Renishaw plc, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab AG, Meerecompany Co. Ltd., Vicarious Surgical Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Stereotaxis Inc., Aethon Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Hocoma AG, Titan Medical Inc., and Medicaroid Corporation. These corporations are investing significantly in advanced technologies to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

A prime example of the trends set to shape the market, many of these companies are developing progressive technologies such as elevator delivery robots. These autonomous robots are designed to transport items between different building floors using elevator systems, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining hospital logistics.

How Is The Healthcare Robotics Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the healthcare robotics market is segmented by type, portability, application, and end-use industry. Each of these segments is further divided into several subsegments.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Healthcare Robotics Market?

Regionally, North America held the top spot as the largest market for healthcare robotics in 2024. The future, however, lies in the rapidly developing Asian-Pacific region, set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



