Global Marketing Activation Service Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Marketing Activation Service Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The marketing activation service market has been growing significantly in recent years and is expected to maintain this trend. According to the Marketing Activation Service Global Market Report 2025, the market size will expand from $3.66 billion in 2024 to $3.97 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This expansion can be attributed to factors such as brand awareness campaigns, the rise in event marketing, growth in retail promotions, an increased focus on experiential marketing, and the expansion of traditional media platforms.

What is the expected growth of the marketing activation service market size in the next few years?

The market size of the marketing activation service is slated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. By 2029, it is projected to increase to $5.53 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The rise in this period can be traced back to advancements in marketing tools, innovations in augmented and virtual reality experiences, developments in real-time engagement platforms, research and developments in consumer behavior analytics, and the automation of campaign execution through artificial intelligence.

What is propelling the growth of the marketing activation service market?

A key driver of the growth of the marketing activation service market is the increasing incorporation of digital marketing techniques. These techniques, which involve advertising and promoting products or services through online channels and digital tools, are being propelled by greater internet and smartphone access. This opens up avenues for instantaneous and direct consumer engagement, enabling marketing activation services to enhance audience targeting, reach, and engagement. In 2022, digital ads constituted over 60% of the total advertising budgets, and by the end of 2026, this number is projected to rise to 72.5%.

Who are the key industry players in the marketing activation service market?

Major companies operating in the marketing activation service market include Mosaic North America Inc., Pico Far East Holdings Limited, Denave India Private Limited, Momentum Worldwide Inc., SGK Inc., George P. Johnson, Jack Morton Worldwide Inc., TRO Group Ltd., Inspira Marketing Group LLC, The XD Agency LLC, Synergy Marcom Communications Pvt. Ltd., AD Vantage Integrated Marketing Private Limited, KEXINO SARL, Cool Nerds Marketing LLC, FIRST Global Events Agency, Evolve Activation LLC, INSYNC Marketing & CRM Group Inc., Sense Marketing Services Ltd., Anubhav Advertiser Pvt. Ltd., Wings Marketing and Advertising.

What is the emerging trend in the marketing activation service market?

A trend emerging within the market is the development of advanced solutions such as commerce media campaign management platforms that drive measurable customer engagement across digital channels. For instance, in January 2025, Jivox, a US-based generative commerce marketing company, launched Jivox IQ DaVinci+ that integrates with Amazon DSP. This platform enhances campaign activation by merging reusable creative templates, audience targeting, and Amazon's APIs into a unified workflow, making the customization and deployment of brand-specific ads simpler and quicker.

How is the marketing activation service market segmented?

The marketing activation service sector is divided into brand strategy services, creative services, and media planning and buying. Various industry verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance BFSI, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, healthcare, information technology and telecommunications, and others utilize these services.

What are the regional insights of the marketing activation service market?

North America held the largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to supersede all other regions in growth during the forecast period. The marketing activation service market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

