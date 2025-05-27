Submit Release
neuralapps.ai Delivers AI-Driven Water Management Platform for Toluca, Mexico

Panoramic view of Toluca, Mexico, featuring historic colonial architecture in the foreground, a large Mexican flag on a hilltop, and the snow-capped Nevado de Toluca volcano in the background under a cloudy sky.

City of Toluca

Close-up of a metal water faucet dripping water, symbolizing water loss and the importance of efficient water management systems.

Leaking Water Faucet

Digital rendering of a glowing water droplet suspended above rippling water, surrounded by a connected neural network, symbolizing AI-powered water management and smart infrastructure.

AI Water Management Solution

Toluca launches AI water platform with neuralapps.ai to cut leaks, boost transparency, and lead Latin America in smart city water infrastructure.

We are now using artificial intelligence..to detect anomalies and reduce water leakage..”
— Alberto Ramírez, Director of Toluca’s Water and Sanitation
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Toluca, Mexico, has taken a major step toward modernizing its public infrastructure by partnering with U.S.-based technology firm neuralapps.ai and a regional systems integrator to implement an advanced, AI-powered water management platform. This initiative positions Toluca at the forefront of using intelligent technology to improve urban water systems and citizen services across Latin America.

At a press conference held at Toulca’s city hall conference on April 2, 2025, Alberto Isaac Valdés Ramírez, General Director of Toluca’s Water and Sanitation Authority, presented the city’s new 25 year strategy focused on reducing water loss, increasing transparency, and improving efficiency across the utility network.

“We are now using artificial intelligence—especially within our commercial systems—to detect anomalies and reduce water leakage like the incidents we’ve faced in the past,” said Ramírez.

The foundation of this effort is the Intelligent Water Resource Platform developed by neuralapps.ai. Designed specifically for public utilities, the platform leverages artificial intelligence, real-time data, and automation to optimize water management and reporting.

Key Features Include:
- Real-time water network monitoring
- AI-based detection of consumption, leaks and inefficiencies
- Integrated AI neural agents to predict maintenance and conservation alerts
- Automated, audit-ready compliance and anomaly usage reports

This smart water infrastructure enables Toluca to make faster, data-informed decisions while enhancing public accountability and trust. The system also creates long-term value by minimizing operational waste and reducing service disruptions.

“We’re proud to support Toluca as it leads digital transformation in Latin America,” said Chieng Moua, CEO of neuralapps.ai. “Our goal is to make advanced AI accessible to cities of all sizes and help government agencies and civic leaders achieve measurable outcomes through intelligent infrastructure.”

Toluca’s initiative provides a innovated model for other cities looking to modernize critical services. By adopting AI and automation, municipalities can improve service reliability, strengthen regulatory compliance, and better engage the public with transparent operations.

About neuralapps.ai
neuralapps.ai delivers intelligent AI platforms with pre-built process templates, advanced algorithms, and neural agents that seamlessly integrate with enterprise systems and core business functions. Our solutions accelerate digital transformation, enhance decision-making, and drive measurable outcomes—making AI adoption fast, scalable, and impactful.

