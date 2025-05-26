Tuesday, May 27, 2025
CANADA, May 26 - 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Senate of Canada Building for the delivery of the Speech from the Throne by His Majesty King Charles III.
Senate Building
Parliament Hill
10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister and Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will meet with Senate leadership.
Senate Building
Parliament Hill
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will witness His Majesty King Charles III open the 45th Parliament of Canada and deliver the Speech from the Throne.
Senate Building
Parliament Hill
11:55 a.m. The Prime Minister and Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will pay their respects to Canada’s fallen and mark the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath-laying ceremony.
National War Memorial
12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will bid farewell to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
National War Memorial
