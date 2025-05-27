The 7th Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference opens in Bengbu

BENGBU, China, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 24, the 7th Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference kicked off in Bengbu, Anhui Province and attracted over 700 experts and enterprise representatives. The event has been held in Bengbu for six consecutive sessions since 2017, emerging as a key platform to boost the innovative development of the city's smart sensor sector and its leapfrog transformation from a technology chaser to an industry leader.

In recent years, Bengbu has concentrated efforts on building China Sensor Valley through collaborative innovation involving government, industry, academia, research, finance, application, and service. It has gathered more than 200 enterprises engaged in the smart sensor sector, including 69 high-tech companies and 40 provincial-level "little giant" SMEs (that specialize in niche sector, command a high market share, and have strong innovative capacity and core technologies). The city is also home to the only enterprise in Anhui Province that has both integrated circuit and MEMS wafer production lines, which is rare even nationwide.

Themed "Chip Convergence in Jianghuai, Smart Sensing for the World", this session of the conference focused on cutting-edge fields such as automotive, medical, and robotics. At its opening ceremony, the 2025 Report on China MEMS Industry Development and Top 10 High-Quality Sensor Industrial Parks was released, in which Bengbu Economic Development Zone is included. Enterprises showcased innovative achievements including ultra-low noise bio-signal acquisition chips and multi-channel EEG acquisition systems, and announced the successful trial production of the first batch of products from 8-inch MEMS wafer production line. Scheduled to achieve a monthly capacity of 30,000 wafers, with 10,000 wafers attainable by the end of this year, this production line will become a core force in China's micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) industry.

During the event, 3 innovation platforms including the Yangtze River Delta (Bengbu) Industry-Education Integration Collaborative Center and the Automotive Intelligent Sensing Special Committee were inaugurated, housing settlement allowances were granted to 5 high-level talents, and agreements on 20 key projects were signed, which injected new momentum into the development of this industry.

