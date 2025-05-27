The Binary Holdings enters African market through strategic partnership with Kotzev Limited to accelerate Web3 adoption

The Binary Holdings enters Africa through strategic partnership with Kotzev Limited

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings (TBH), a Web3 titan with a $16.9bn valuation, is pleased to announce a strategic investment with Kotzev Limited, a Nigeria based operator of digital payments platform PreponeBills. This partnership paves the way for a significant entry into the African market, where untapped opportunities for Web3 adoption are on the rise.This collaboration is designed to integrate Kotzev’s innovative digital solutions platform, PreponeBills - with The Binary Holdings’ distribution technology, enabling users to pay bills and manage digital transactions effortlessly. By embedding Kotzev’s technology into TBH’s ecosystem, everyday financial activities become more secure, efficient, and accessible through blockchain-powered tools. This integration not only simplifies routine transactions but also transforms them into opportunities for enhanced user engagement and loyalty.With TBH’s extensive distribution network—currently reaching over 169 million users globally—this partnership will accelerate the rollout of Web3 services across diverse regions and especially underserved developing markets in Africa. The collaboration will also explore additional Web3 solutions tailored specifically for the African market, addressing local needs and driving digital inclusion through advanced blockchain applications.“Our partnership with Kotzev Limited is a major milestone in our strategy to expand globally,” said Siddharth Sahi, Co-Founder and CRO of The Binary Holdings. “Taking a 33% stake in Kotzev Limited allows us to harness their innovative solutions and combine them with our proven distribution infrastructure. This integration is not only about offering PreponeBills’ capabilities but also about creating a platform where users can access a full suite of decentralized financial services, starting in Africa and expanding into other untapped emerging markets globally.”Emmanuel Obi, CEO & Co-Founder at Kotzev Limited, added, "We're incredibly excited about the potential this partnership unlocks. By leveraging TBH's robust distribution network, we can effectively amplify our mission to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and the decentralized future.” In the words of Nnaeto Nwanisobi, COO & Co-Founder at Kotzev Limited, “This collaboration allows us to bring tangible, blockchain-powered solutions to everyday users, fostering a more inclusive and technologically advanced Africa.”The Binary Holdings and Kotzev are committed to a shared vision of democratizing access to Web3 technologies. By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership will unlock new revenue streams and drive mass adoption of blockchain-powered digital services. This alliance is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in bridging traditional financial systems with the decentralized future, ensuring that millions of users in emerging markets can benefit from secure, low-cost digital transactions.As the global digital economy evolves, the integration of Kotzev’s PreponeBills into TBH’s platform exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to solving real-world challenges. By enabling frictionless payments and streamlined financial management through blockchain, this partnership is set to redefine how everyday users interact with digital services—ushering in a new era of financial inclusion and digital empowerment.About Kotzev LimitedKotzev Limited is a pioneering digital solutions provider focused on simplifying financial transactions and driving digital inclusion. Specializing in innovative technologies, Kotzev through its platform PreponeBills enables users to manage bills and digital payments efficiently and securely.About The Binary Holdings (TBH)The Binary Holdings (TBH) is a leading Web3 distribution infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies globally. With a robust network reaching over 169 million users, TBH focuses on creating seamless access to blockchain-powered services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.