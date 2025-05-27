Pastor Rox-Anne Maistry: From Survival to South Africa’s Literary Vanguard

Pastor Rox-Anne Maistry, South African author and speaker, whose memoir Who Told You? is inspiring global audiences through faith and healing. Pastor and author Rox-Anne Maistry featured on TBN Africa, sharing her testimony and discussing her book Who Told You? during a national broadcast. Pastor Rox-Anne Maistry addresses youth and women during a public speaking session, sharing her journey of healing and purpose through faith.

Her journey from trauma to testimony becomes a movement of healing as Who Told You? inspires lives through faith, truth, and transformation.

Healing begins when we confront the lies we’ve believed for too long and finally see ourselves through God’s eyes.” — Pastor Rox-Anne Maistry

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is taking notice of a powerful voice emerging from South Africa—Pastor Rox-Anne Maistry, a spiritual leader, survivor, motivator, and author whose journey from trauma to triumph has been captured in her groundbreaking memoir, Who Told You? Through the international reach of America Publishers , her message of healing, resilience, and redemption is now inspiring readers across the globe.A Life Reclaimed: From the Depths of Pain to the PulpitPastor Rox-Anne Maistry was born into adversity and raised in the heart of South Africa amid abandonment, abuse, and identity crises. At the age of sixteen, she discovered she was a foster child, and the revelation shattered her sense of belonging. Her early years were spent wrestling with the trauma of neglect and rejection, both at home and in society.From the emotional scars of school bullying to enduring the tragic loss of her first love and grappling with suicidal thoughts, Pastor Rox-Anne’s life was shaped by hardship. Yet through the grace of God and an unwavering commitment to spiritual growth, she emerged transformed.Today, she serves not only as a pastor but as a vessel of hope, guiding others toward healing and spiritual empowerment. Her life and ministry reflect the victory of faith over fear, and purpose over pain.Her journey has become a testimony shared in churches, women's retreats, and conferences throughout the region. She continues to break generational cycles of silence by boldly addressing topics like childhood trauma, grief, and spiritual disconnection—topics often left untouched in traditional settings.About the Book: A Spiritual Memoir for the Broken and SeekingWho Told You? is more than a memoir—it is a ministry in motion. Inspired by the divine confrontation in Genesis 3:11, the book challenges readers to question the lies they’ve internalized and replace them with God’s truth. Through deeply personal storytelling, Rox-Anne reveals the battles she faced with abandonment, depression, rejection, and trauma—and how faith in Jesus Christ became the cornerstone of her redemption.This book is a heartfelt offering to anyone who has ever felt unloved, unworthy, or forgotten. It extends an invitation to transformation, grounded in scripture, experience, and authentic emotional reflection.A New Chapter with America PublishersIn 2024, Pastor Rox-Anne partnered with America Publishers to reintroduce her story to a global audience. The publishing house worked closely with her to design, format, and distribute her memoir across major platforms including Amazon Kindle , Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Books, and Lulu. The collaboration ensured that her voice, refined through faith and shaped by ministry, would echo in homes, churches, and libraries around the world.More than a publication—it was a spiritual mission. America Publishers recognized the depth of her calling and supported her with brand building, social media strategy, and speaker engagements aligned with her ministry’s vision.Media Recognition and Public EngagementsPastor Rox-Anne’s appearance on TBN Africa solidified her as a rising Christian voice in the region. Her candid interview, where she unpacked the spiritual themes of her memoir and her own transformation story, drew widespread acclaim.Since then, she has become a highly sought-after speaker at faith-based conferences, youth revival events, and women’s empowerment summits. She leads with honesty and humility, often saying, “I don’t preach from a pedestal—I minister from the scars.”Community Building Through Digital FootprintsHer digital presence has grown exponentially. With a professional portfolio now featured on TED, Product Hunt, Exchangle, and Designspiration, Pastor Rox-Anne connects with a cross-generational audience through devotionals, live sessions, and inspiring content. Her platforms serve as sanctuaries of healing, particularly for young women and those on their journey out of trauma and into purpose.Her community-building approach online continues to influence her readership across diverse locations, and many of her followers have started local discussion groups centered on her book’s themes.Recognition and Partnership ImpactHonored as Author of the Month by America Publishers, Rox-Anne was celebrated for her engagement, leadership, and the remarkable resonance of her memoir. She became one of the publisher’s most prominent African voices, bridging the gap between personal pain and global impact.Educating the Next GenerationHer influence is now reaching South Africa’s schools. Local leaders have expressed interest in adopting Who Told You? into life orientation and emotional wellness programs. The book’s message of self-worth, forgiveness, and identity in Christ is being positioned as a resource for young learners navigating their own challenges.Ministry in Action: Speaking, Teaching, and TransformingWhether at a pulpit, podium, or panel, Pastor Rox-Anne brings faith to life. Her ministry is not confined to Sunday sermons—it unfolds in shelters, schools, and seminar halls where her lived experience becomes a source of healing for others.Her talks cover a spectrum from healing after trauma, navigating family brokenness, to recognizing one’s divine identity. She is often seen praying with attendees after events, offering more than words—offering witness.Looking Ahead: Purpose-Filled ExpansionPastor Rox-Anne and America Publishers are preparing for a cross-country book tour and speaker series. Rox-Anne Maistry on TBN Africa – A Journey of Faith, Healing, and Purpose

