i10X Launches Unified AI Platform, Offering Access to all Leading LLMs, Models and 500+ Specialized AI Tools

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i10X .ai, a new AI-powered platform, has officially launched to help individuals and teams access the best of AI in one seamless workspace. Built for productivity, i10X is an all-in-one AI tool that unifies top large language models like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini under a single subscription, while also offering over 500 curated AI tools across use cases such as image generation, document drafting, marketing automation, and more.The platform was created to solve a simple but widespread problem: users being forced to juggle multiple platforms, logins, and payment plans to access different AI tools. With i10X, all major models and specialized agents are available through a single interface — simplifying workflow, saving costs substantially, and improving output quality.“AI is moving fast, but for most people, access is still fragmented and confusing,” said a spokesperson for i10X. “We built i10X to make AI accessible, consolidated, and practical — not just for early adopters, but for anyone who wants to use it to get work done.”Since its launch last week, i10X has attracted tens of thousands of users from around the world. The platform supports creators, marketers, founders, students, and professionals who want to explore, compare, and apply AI without technical friction.Users can try i10X for free at https://i10x.ai , with affordable upgrade options available for those who want unlimited access. The company currently offers a special incentive for educational institutions, with a 30% discount available to universities and academic programs looking to integrate AI tools into their curriculum or research environments. This initiative supports broader access to practical AI and encourages exploration and experimentation within the academic community.About i10X:i10X.ai is an AI aggregator and agent platform that enables access to major AI models and over 500 purpose-built tools in one unified workspace. Headquartered in Singapore, the company is backed by experienced entrepreneurs and investors focused on building practical, accessible AI infrastructure for the world.Media Contact:support@i10x.aii10X Global Pte Ltd77 High Street, #07-10Unit 4255179433 Singapore

