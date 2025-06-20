Ann Licater New Age Recording Artist and World Flutist Releases New Album 'Echoes from the Forest'

"Echoes from the Forest" - Flute for Meditation, Inspiration and Peace is Ann Licater's 8th New Age music album

Cul de Sac Mystic Productions' Eighth Album Release features Licater’s Flute for Meditation, Inspiration and Peace. Focus Tracks: Redwood Canyon, Sky Dreaming.

Ann Licater is an exquisite master of the flute who transports the listener into an enchanted realm between heaven and earth in ‘Sky Dreaming.’” — Scarlet Rivera, GRAMMY®-nominated artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly two years after the release of Ann Licater’s award-winning album "Between the Stars" (“Music Meditation Gold Winner” COVR Visionary Awards and “Best New Age Flute Recording” World Flute Society Music Awards) she continues her focus on solo-inspired compositions that evoke stillness and peace, this time extending her inspiration to the quiet sanctity of the forest. "Echoes from the Forest" is the eighth album on the artist’s independent record label Cul de Sac Mystic Productions “I love taking walks in the rich, lush redwood forests of California and through the beautiful, verdant woods in Minnesota where I grew up. This album is a collection of those memories and feelings of oneness with the creative lifeforce of a forest—a flute journey among the trees,” says Licater.“Echoes from the Forest” offers 14 meditative tracks recorded with silver, clay and wood flutes also reflecting Licater’s distinct artistry performing on flutes created by select artisans including master craftsman Guillermo Martinez of Quetzacoatl Flutes and Drums who says, "My intention with every instrument I make is for it to open the heart of its user, to help them transform on a very deep level.”“The voices of expression in my recordings include the flute maker’s artistry, the organic materials of each flute, and inspirations from mentors. These facets echo through my music as nuances that listeners can connect with,” says Licater.Returning to co-produce with Licater is Ivar Lunde, Jr. as recording, mixing and mastering engineer. He also plays synth on "Ancient Vistas" and "Journey Beyond." Veteran musician, producer and world flutist Peter Phippen also returns, this time as guest artist playing bass and congas on select tracks. "Lunde Jr. and Phippen understand recording and supporting my instruments," says Licater.The project was recorded at Lunde, Jr’s Skyline Studios in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA.Radio focus tracks:“Redwood Canyon,” a reverberant flute solo and “Cedar Sanctuary,” featuring a Mayan-style harmony drone are recorded with native instruments by Martinez. “Bird and Breeze,” played on an ocarina—a type of vessel flute—with Moog synthesizer and bass accompaniment, “is bright and hopeful,” comments Licater. "Sky Dreaming’" is a soothing, flute melody with bass, synth and vocal layers.GRAMMY-nominated artist Scarlet Rivera, who has recorded and performed with Licater says, “Ann Licater is an exquisite master of the flute who transports the listener into an enchanted realm between heaven and earth in ‘Sky Dreaming.’”This album is an artful recording for mindfulness practices, meditation, well-being, yoga, spa, healing arts, creativity, study, sleep, and stress reduction.Full tracks and samples at Spotify, Bandcamp, Amazon and HearNow for most platforms."Echoes from the Forest" Tracks:1. Sky Dreaming 4:312. Cedar Sanctuary 3:433. Wisdom of the Pines 2:504. Echoes from the Forest 4:375. Peaceful Willow 2:536. Ancient Vistas 4:127. Redwood Canyon 2:018. Rose Moon 3:249. Circle of Trees 3:1310. Woven Reflections 2:3211. Wings in the Mist 3:4212. Earth Calling 2:0213. Bird and Breeze 1:3514. Journey Beyond 4:18TOTAL RUNTIME 45:35Ann Licater is a California-based, award-winning recording artist, world flutist, producer, composer and publisher. Her artistry and signature sound on Native American, Native American-style and world flutes has been lauded and embraced worldwide, heard via inflight entertainment, on spa radio stations and in yoga studios and beyond. She studied with master Native American flutist R. Carlos Nakai (Navajo-Ute) complementing her classical flute training at the Mac Phail Center for Music in Minneapolis, MN. Licater holds an M.L.A. from Naropa University, Boulder, CO. where she studied Art-as-Meditation and Spirituality.Cul de Sac Mystic Productions, Ann Licater’s Indie music label and publishing company, features a unique blend of world flute-focused original melodies and inspired improvisational compositions. Licater’s music is popular on the Spa channel for Sirius XM, Music Choice’s Soundscapes as well as Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Music from the catalog has been featured as in-flight entertainment in the well-being and relaxation categories. Her track “Xiao Garden” was chosen for Kim Kardashian’s “Crystal Meditation” playlist on Spotify. Licater’s work has been recognized by Amazon music editors (Top Ten Best New Age Album), Independent Music Awards (Nomination for Best New Age Song) and Peace Song Awards (Winner "Sound Healing").

Featuring Native American-style flute, this track is a skyward meditation transporting the listener to another time and place. Relax into this soothing space.

