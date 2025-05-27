Seagrass Pottery Selected to Teach at Luxury Panama Retreat, Announces Florida Event This Fall

Owner, Kristina Latraverse with her handmade coastal vase

Seagrass Pottery to lead an international retreat at Selva Terra in Panama and announces a coastal pottery retreat in Indialantic this October.

This international invitation reminds us that pottery connects people across cultures, languages, and coastlines. To be able to teach in such an extraordinary natural setting is a true honor.” — Kristina Latraverse

INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seagrass Pottery, a coastal ceramics studio known for its modern design aesthetic and commitment to community-based education, has been invited to teach at an international artist retreat at Selva Terra, a luxury eco-resort located on a private island off the Pacific coast of Panama.

The invitation marks Seagrass Pottery’s first international teaching engagement and comes in recognition of the studio’s innovative approach to ceramics and art education. Seagrass founder Latraverse will lead a series of immersive workshops on site, guiding participants through clay techniques rooted in coastal design while surrounded by the lush rainforest and tranquil waters of Isla Boca Brava in the Gulf of Chiriquí.

“Sharing creativity is at the heart of everything we do,” said Latraverse. “This international invitation reminds us that pottery connects people across cultures, languages, and coastlines. To be able to teach in such an extraordinary natural setting is a true honor.”

Selva Terra Island Resort is a secluded, sustainably operated retreat known for its immersive guest experiences. The resort blends luxury accommodations with ecological sensitivity, offering rainforest adventures, snorkeling, kayaking, and farm-to-table dining in one of Central America’s most biodiverse regions. The upcoming artist retreat will host creatives from around the globe who are seeking both renewal and artistic growth.

“It’s a beautiful intersection of nature and creativity,” Latraverse added. “Being invited to bring clay to this space — where the jungle meets the ocean — feels like a perfect extension of what we already do in Florida: draw inspiration from the coast and share it through our hands.”

Following the Panama retreat, Seagrass Pottery will return to host its own Indialantic Pottery Retreat from October 17–19, 2025. The three-day, all-inclusive experience will be held just steps from the Atlantic and will include guided hand-building sessions, open studio hours, oceanfront meals, and visits from guest artists. Designed for potters of all levels, the retreat will offer a unique opportunity to deepen one’s practice while enjoying the charm of Florida’s Space Coast.

“We’re so excited to bring this energy home,” said Latraverse. “With our Indialantic retreat, we hope to inspire artists and creatives from across the country by sharing not only our love for clay — but our deep love for this beautiful town and coastline we get to call home.”

Registration for the Indialantic Pottery Retreat opens this summer. Space is limited to ensure a highly personalized and enriching experience.

About Seagrass Pottery

Founded in 2019, Seagrass Pottery is a working ceramics studio, gallery, and educator resource hub located in Indialantic, Florida. The studio offers workshops, seasonal retreats, professional development for art teachers, and a curated retail collection of modern, coastal-inspired pottery. Seagrass is known for its accessible instruction, commitment to artistic community, and dedication to helping students develop both skill and style.

