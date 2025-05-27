GenBio Aims to Address Bone Loss and Repair

Worldwide, up to 37 million fragility fractures occur annually in individuals aged over 55

Osteoporosis affects approximately 6.3% of men over the age of 50 and 21.2% of women over the same age range globally

You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.”
— George Burns

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 -- Increasing Bone Repair

Healthy humans undergo continual bone remodeling, which requires the removal of old bone by
osteoclasts and formation of new bone by osteoblasts, with about 10% of the human adult
the skeleton is being replaced each year.

An attractive hypothesis links the regulation of bone remodeling to the gut microbiome through
the immune system, endocrine system, and microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty
acids and hydrogen sulfide.

Overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria in the gut may lead to
increased toxic metabolites in the circulation, such as the pro-inflammatory cytokines. These
Gut microbiome changes may then lead to chronic debilitating disorders of bone function and
repair, including osteoarthritis, most notable for degradation of the articular cartilage and
synovial membrane inflammation, causing pain and loss of function, and osteoporosis
including decreased bone density and quality, which increases the risk of fracture.

Regulation of osteoclasts and osteoblasts is recognized as an effective therapeutic
mechanism in disorders of bone remodeling. Anthocyanins such as cyanidin glucoside from
purple fruits, including the Queen Garnet and Davidson’s plums, may improve bone
regeneration by mechanisms such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions and by
regulating the gut microbiome. Most studies have used isolated cells or animal models to
study the effect of anthocyanins on bone repair, but some human studies have supported
these effects.
Anthocyanin-containing fruits have shown promise in reducing the symptoms of arthritis in
animal models. In mice made osteoarthritic by destabilizing the medial meniscus,
cyanidin (50 mg/kg/day for 8 weeks) was protective by regulating the Sirt6/NF-κB signaling
axis. Further, cyanidin suppressed interleukin-1β-induced inflammatory changes in human
chondrocytes.
Anthocyanins from purple corn showed anti-inflammatory effects on AGE-induced human
articular chondrocytes by inactivation of the NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways.
Davidson’s plum, containing cyanidin 3-glucoside (8 mg/kg/day) reduced obesity-induced
degeneration of knee cartilage in rats with diet-induced metabolic syndrome. In
osteoporosis, bone regeneration may be stimulated by anthocyanins by stimulating bone
formation and inhibiting bone resorption; examples include peonidin 3-glucoside and
cyanidin.
Anthocyanins may also alter bone remodeling in osteoporosis by epigenetic regulation of
osteoblast differentiation and apoptosis, and bone mineralization. Further, purple corn
anthocyanins and protocatechuic acid produced anti-inflammatory effects on advanced
glycation end-products in human articular chondrocytes by inactivation of the NF-κb and
MAPK signaling pathways.
The gut microbiota may alter bone metabolism and absorption, and so changes in the
Microbiota may be a potential intervention to improve osteoporosis. Treatment options for
osteoarthritis and osteoporosis may then include altering bone formation and removal,
decreasing inflammation and reversing gut microbiota changes with anthocyanins. Are these
mechanisms useful for bone remodeling in humans? In a small, randomized crossover trial
in 14 postmenopausal women, moderate consumption of blueberries increased net bone
calcium retention which should decrease long-term bone loss. Clearly, larger patient cohorts
and longer interventions are needed to thoroughly assess both efficacy and safety.

GenBio Inc Elevator Pitch

