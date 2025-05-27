GenBio Aims to Address Bone Loss and Repair

GenBio Inc. Professor Lindsay Brown

Osteoporosis affects approximately 6.3% of men over the age of 50 and 21.2% of women over the same age range globally

Healthy humans undergo continual bone remodeling, which requires the removal of old bone by

osteoclasts and formation of new bone by osteoblasts, with about 10% of the human adult

the skeleton is being replaced each year.

An attractive hypothesis links the regulation of bone remodeling to the gut microbiome through

the immune system, endocrine system, and microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty

acids and hydrogen sulfide.

Overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria in the gut may lead to

increased toxic metabolites in the circulation, such as the pro-inflammatory cytokines. These

Gut microbiome changes may then lead to chronic debilitating disorders of bone function and

repair, including osteoarthritis, most notable for degradation of the articular cartilage and

synovial membrane inflammation, causing pain and loss of function, and osteoporosis

including decreased bone density and quality, which increases the risk of fracture.

Regulation of osteoclasts and osteoblasts is recognized as an effective therapeutic

mechanism in disorders of bone remodeling. Anthocyanins such as cyanidin glucoside from

purple fruits, including the Queen Garnet and Davidson’s plums, may improve bone

regeneration by mechanisms such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions and by

regulating the gut microbiome. Most studies have used isolated cells or animal models to

study the effect of anthocyanins on bone repair, but some human studies have supported

these effects.

Anthocyanin-containing fruits have shown promise in reducing the symptoms of arthritis in

animal models. In mice made osteoarthritic by destabilizing the medial meniscus,

cyanidin (50 mg/kg/day for 8 weeks) was protective by regulating the Sirt6/NF-κB signaling

axis. Further, cyanidin suppressed interleukin-1β-induced inflammatory changes in human

chondrocytes.

Anthocyanins from purple corn showed anti-inflammatory effects on AGE-induced human

articular chondrocytes by inactivation of the NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways.

Davidson’s plum, containing cyanidin 3-glucoside (8 mg/kg/day) reduced obesity-induced

degeneration of knee cartilage in rats with diet-induced metabolic syndrome. In

osteoporosis, bone regeneration may be stimulated by anthocyanins by stimulating bone

formation and inhibiting bone resorption; examples include peonidin 3-glucoside and

cyanidin.

Anthocyanins may also alter bone remodeling in osteoporosis by epigenetic regulation of

osteoblast differentiation and apoptosis, and bone mineralization. Further, purple corn

anthocyanins and protocatechuic acid produced anti-inflammatory effects on advanced

glycation end-products in human articular chondrocytes by inactivation of the NF-κb and

MAPK signaling pathways.

The gut microbiota may alter bone metabolism and absorption, and so changes in the

Microbiota may be a potential intervention to improve osteoporosis. Treatment options for

osteoarthritis and osteoporosis may then include altering bone formation and removal,

decreasing inflammation and reversing gut microbiota changes with anthocyanins. Are these

mechanisms useful for bone remodeling in humans? In a small, randomized crossover trial

in 14 postmenopausal women, moderate consumption of blueberries increased net bone

calcium retention which should decrease long-term bone loss. Clearly, larger patient cohorts

and longer interventions are needed to thoroughly assess both efficacy and safety.

