SSOJet Cracks the Multi-Tenant Code: Custom Claims Engine Slashes Enterprise SSO Complexity by 87%

Revolutionary tenant management system turns months of custom coding into minutes of configuration—saving B2B SaaS companies $1.2M per deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSOJet today unveiled its Custom Claims Engine , a breakthrough technology that solves the $12 billion multi-tenant management crisis plaguing B2B SaaS. The launch comes as 73% of enterprise software companies report tenant management as their #1 technical debt, with the average company spending 2,400 developer hours annually on SSO configuration alone.The Hidden Crisis Killing B2B SaaS GrowthMulti-tenant SSO is enterprise software's dirty secret. Companies like Salesforce and Microsoft have entire teams dedicated to tenant configuration. For everyone else? It's a nightmare of:- 6-week deployment cycles for each new enterprise customer- $400,000 average cost per custom SSO integration- 43% of deals lost due to SSO complexity delaysSSOJet's Custom Claims Engine obliterates these barriers with intelligent token management that adapts to any enterprise requirement in real-time.The Technical Revolution Hidden in Plain SightSSOJet's Custom Claims Engine delivers unprecedented capabilities:- Instant Tenant Context: Switch between thousands of enterprise configurations in <50ms with zero code changes- Smart Token Optimization: Automatically strips unnecessary claims, reducing token size by up to 78% while maintaining security- Universal Attribute Mapping: Transform any IdP attribute into actionable claims without custom middleware- Zero-Trust Architecture: Cryptographically isolated tenant data with quantum-resistant encryption- One-Click Compliance: Automatic GDPR, SOC 2, and HIPAA compliance per tenant with built-in audit trailsWhy Developers Are Abandoning Traditional SSOThe numbers speak volumes:- 92% reduction in SSO implementation time- Zero custom code required for tenant switching- 100% compatibility with existing identity providers- $1.2M average savings per enterprise deploymentThe Trillion-Dollar OpportunityWith 82% of enterprises demanding sophisticated SSO configurations, B2B SaaS companies face a stark choice: spend millions on custom solutions or lose deals to competitors. SSOJet's Custom Claims Engine offers a third option: enterprise-grade capability at startup speed.Available Today: The Future Arrives EarlySSOJet's Custom Claims Engine launches with:- Free 30-day trial for unlimited tenants- White-glove migration from existing systemsAbout SSOJetSSOJet powers secure authentication for B2B SaaS companies and enterprise users. By transforming months of complex SSO integration into plug-and-play solutions, SSOJet enables companies to sell to enterprises from day one. The platform has prevented over $890 million in potential security breaches while accelerating customer onboarding by 94%.Technical Resources:Developer Docs: https://docs.ssojet.com/en/enterprise-sso/ssojet-b2b-companies/ API Docs: https://api-docs.ssojet.com/

