STUDIOS BEHIND META QUEST’S #1 TITLE SET SIGHTS ON FUNDING NEXT WAVE OF VR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENVER and Trass Games today announced a joint initiative to fund, support, and collaborate with the next wave of VR developers, following the commercial success of UG, which is currently the top-selling title on the Meta Quest Store.UG, developed by ContinuumXR, serves as the first public example of how ENVER and Trass Games are working together to identify promising studios early, provide meaningful resources, and help high-quality VR titles break through both creatively and commercially.As well as operating as traditional publishers, ENVER and Trass Games are pioneering a new business model, providing long-term funding and acting as strategic partners for independent VR developers. The joint approach combines capital investment with hands-on support across game design, go-to-market strategy, creator-led marketing, and social distribution.“UG shows what’s possible when strong developers are backed by partners who understand how VR games actually succeed today,” said Kyle Joyce, ENVER CEO. “This collaboration with Trass Games is about building a repeatable model. We want to find the next studios with real potential and give them the resources and guidance to scale.”For UG, ENVER and Trass Games acted as funding partners and advisors, working closely with ContinuumXR from pre-launch through release. Support included strategic input on positioning, creator strategy, and social-first marketing, helping the title reach the number one spot on the Meta Quest Store following its August launch and amass hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.ContinuumXR identified ENVER and Trass Games as partners based on their shared standards for quality and their experience building culturally relevant VR titles. ENVER currently occupies several of the top spots in the Meta Store with its titles including MotoX and Scary Baboon, while Trass Games is the studio behind Yeeps which has been a top 10 best selling VR game for the last two years.With UG now topping the charts, ENVER and Trass Games are actively looking for what comes next. The companies have confirmed plans to commit up to $2M in future investments across emerging VR studios, with a focus on developers building original, high-quality experiences designed to scale through community and social discovery.ENVER and Trass Games also emphasised the strength of their ongoing relationship with ContinuumXR, noting that the collaboration throughout UG’s development and launch was highly positive. The teams praised ContinuumXR for their execution, creativity, and professionalism, and said they look forward to continuing to work closely together as the title evolves.“This isn’t a one-off,” said Jack Southard, founder of Trass Games. “UG validates the model. We’re partnering early with developers who have real creative ambition, and we’re helping them turn breakout ideas into category-defining VR games.”UG is available now on Meta Quest.About ENVERENVER Studio is a media-first gaming company behind some of the most culturally visible titles in VR. Its breakout hits include MotoX, Meta Quest’s leading VR racing game, and Scary Baboon, a social horror phenomenon with millions of downloads and one of the largest VR-native communities in the world. ENVER is currently developing FIFA Heroes, while continuing to build games as internet playgrounds designed to fuel creators, clips, and culture far beyond the headset. https://www.enver.com/ About Trass GamesTrass Games is a VR studio focused on building social-first games that bring players together through movement, creativity, and shared play. Founded in 2019, the studio is best known for Yeeps: Hide and Seek, a free-to-play VR title that combines fast, physical locomotion with simple in-game creation tools, allowing players to build, experiment, and compete in real time. Trass Games operates with a player-first mindset, creating accessible, replayable social VR experiences designed to grow through community.Media Contact:Ciaran Andersonciaran@shearwater-media.com

