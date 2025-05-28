Dr. Pearlman shares the hottest health and beauty trends from the Red Carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival

Pearlman shares insights into top health and beauty trends to red carpet agelessness

Dr. Pearlman was up close to share her leading insights on the top health and beauty trends from the Cote d’Azur this festival season.

Age is just a number, and longevity science is unlocking the code.” — Dr. Jennifer Pearlman

CANNES, FRANCE, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Pearlman, an internationally renowned medical expert in aesthetic and longevity medicine, took a front row seat at this festival seasons red carpet moments and shares her insights into the most noteworthy celebrity health and beauty trends.Adorning the red carpet were leading women who seem to be redefining what it means to grow old. If age is just a number, Halle Berry has unlocked the code. The actor has recently revealed how she has approached her menopause with hormone therapy including with testosterone which she credits with having improved her libido and energy. Likewise, Natalie Portman has credited her fresh youthful glow to her vegan diet and clean beauty routine. The ageless beauty, Andie MacDowell sporting her signature silver mane, has opened up about the aging process, sharing that she is " tired of trying to be young”.Dr. Pearlman credits the ageless radiance gracing the red carpet this festival season to breakthroughs in regenerative aesthetics and longevity medicine. Celebrities don’t necessarily have an aging advantage but they may have easier access to leading treatments and technologies. While not everyone can afford the six-figure face lift, Dr. Pearlman was sought for her top tips to aging beautifully from the inside out.While good nutrition and an active lifestyle are key, it takes more than lemon juice and chia seeds to achieve the celebrity glow. For those seeking Pearlman's guidance on leading health and beauty tips and longevity hacks, she reveals that hormonal and metabolic health are foundational to glowing skin, a fit form and vital energy. Menopausal women face rapid loss of approximately 30% of the skin's collagen and aging effects of estrogen depletion. Hormone therapy, Dr. Pearlman along with the topical use of cosmetic estrogens can mitigate the aging effects of menopause.Regenerative Aesthetics is a rapidly expanding market aimed to address the underlying factors leading to the skin's aging. Biostimulators like Sculptra and Radiesseare becoming mainstays in the aesthetic arsenal promoting a gradual increase in collagen and elastin. While other regenerative therapies like stem cells, exosomes and polydeoxyribonucleic acid (PDRN) face restrictive regulation in many markets, many celebs and their providers are finding ways to access the most advanced bioregenerative therapies.Many A-listers are reaching to the field of longevity medicine to top up their beauty routines with innovative solutions. Advanced Longevity therapies that aim to restore youthfulness by addressing the cornerstone of the aging process itself. From iv vitamin drips, NAD shots, exosomes and peptides, Dr. Pearlman offers her patients the most advanced evidence-based approaches to age powerfully and beautifully from the inside out.While not every patient is looking to get red carpet ready, a wholistic health and beauty plan can be formulated to address one’s goals and target the underlying drivers of aging. The objective of this story is to maximally extend healthspan and beautyspan to look, feel and age one’s very best.Dr. Pearlman is based in Toronto, Canada where she practices at her flagship clinic, PearlMD and a seasonal lake-side clinic in Muskoka. Dr. Pearlman is internationally recognized as a leader in longevity medicine and regenerative aesthetics, she is licensed in Canada and the US where she helps patients by harnessing leading science and revolutionary technology to age well from the inside out.Learn more by visiting the website at pearlrejuvenation.com.Contact: Dr. Jennifer PearlmanPearlMD Rejuvenation, Toronto Muskoka Palm Beach and VirtualEmail: info@pearlrejuvenation.comTel: 416.644.1112Web: www.pearlrejuvenation.com

