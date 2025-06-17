SSOJet Logo SSOJet - B2B SaaS User management and Single Sign-on Without using SSOJet With SSOJet SSOJet SCIM integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSOJet, the leading enterprise SSO integration platform, today announced the release of its advanced device fingerprinting technology, a breakthrough security layer that transforms how B2B SaaS companies protect their enterprise customers from sophisticated cyber threats. The new feature arrives as account takeover attacks surge 354% year-over-year, costing enterprises an average of $2.8 million per breach.The $45 Billion Problem Nobody Talks AboutWhile companies pour millions into SSO implementations, cybercriminals have evolved. They're no longer just stealing passwords—they're hijacking entire identities. Traditional SSO alone can't distinguish between a legitimate CFO logging in from their office and a cybercriminal using stolen credentials from a botnet in Eastern Europe.SSOJet's device fingerprinting changes the game by creating unique, unforgeable digital DNA for every device accessing enterprise applications . Using advanced machine learning algorithms that analyze over 300 device attributes in real-time, the system builds behavioral patterns that make impersonation virtually impossible.Real-World Impact: From Breach to BulletproofEarly adopters are already seeing dramatic results:- Prevented 14,000 unauthorized access attempts in the first month, saving an estimated $4.2 million in potential breach costs- Reduced account takeover incidents by 98.3% while improving legitimate user login speeds by 40%- Achieved SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance in record time, cutting audit preparation from 6 months to 3 weeksBeyond Security Theater: Features That Actually WorkSSOJet's device fingerprinting delivers enterprise-grade protection through:Invisible Authentication: Zero-friction verification that happens in milliseconds, analyzing device characteristics, behavioral patterns, and environmental factors without user interactionAdaptive Risk Scoring: Real-time threat assessment that adjusts authentication requirements based on anomaly detection, geolocation intelligence, and device trust levelsCompliance Automation: Built-in regulatory compliance for GDPR, CCPA, SOC 2, and HIPAA, with automated audit trails and reportingDeveloper-First Integration: One-line code implementation that works with existing SSO setups, requiring zero changes to current authentication flowsThe Developer's Dream: Security Without the SufferingThe solution addresses critical developer pain points:- No more building custom fraud detection systems- Eliminates the false positive headaches of traditional security tools- Provides granular control without complexity- Scales automatically from 10 to 10 million usersAvailable Now: The Future of Enterprise AuthenticationSSOJet's device fingerprinting is available immediately to all customers at no additional cost.About SSOJetSSOJet provides the industry's only turnkey SSO integration platform designed specifically for B2B SaaS companies serving mid-market and enterprise customers. By eliminating months of engineering work and ongoing maintenance burden, SSOJet enables companies to achieve enterprise-grade security in hours, not months. The platform supports all major identity providers and serves over 500 B2B SaaS companies protecting 25 million enterprise users worldwide.For more information about SSOJet's device fingerprinting technology or to schedule a demo, visit https://ssojet.com/device-fingerprinting/ Developer Resources:Documentation: https://docs.ssojet.com/en/getting-started/ API Reference: https://api-docs.ssojet.com/

