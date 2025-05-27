German Coach Sebastian Boncol Contributes to World Record at International Speaker Slam

Motivator Sebastian Boncol Keynote Speaker Sebastian Boncol Coach

BRUCHSAL, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Sebastian Boncol motivates at the world record slamFitness Coach Sebastian Boncol motivates at the world record speaker slam in WiesbadenSebastian Boncol motivates at world record slamWorld record at speaker slam - Sebastian Boncol inspires with powerful speechSebastian Boncol, a fitness and mindset coach from Bruchsal, took part in the International Speaker Slam in Wiesbaden on May 14, 2025 and made a significant contribution to the world record set there. In front of an audience of 240 listeners, Boncol showcased his expertise in public speaking and stage presence and impressed with a powerful speech about motivation, fitness and martial arts.The International Speaker Slam, known for its dynamic atmosphere and high quality of speakers, provided Sebastian Boncol with the perfect stage to spread his message. His speech, which combined elements of fitness, mental strength and the discipline of martial arts, captivated the audience and contributed to the positive atmosphere that ultimately made the world record possible.Sebastian Boncol is no stranger to the world of public speaking. He can already look back on an impressive list of achievements, including winning the Founder Summit Speaker 2025 and the International Toastmasters Speech Competition 2024. First place in “Germany's Next SpeakerStar”, winning the European Speechwriter Network, participating in international debating tournaments, winning Speaker Slam Europe, Science Slam 2024 and Business Slam 2024 also underline his exceptional skills. “The energy and commitment of all participants was incredible,” said a spokesperson for the organizer about the event. “Sebastian Boncol made an important contribution to the success of the Speaker Slam with his authentic and inspiring speech.”Through his participation in the International Speaker Slam and his impressive performance, Sebastian Boncol not only demonstrated his expertise, but also represented the Bruchsal region in a worthy manner. His success serves as an inspiration for all those who want to pursue their passions and convey their message with conviction. The event in Niedernhausen provided a platform for speakers from all over the world, but Sebastian Boncol proved that outstanding achievements can also come from within the region.Sebastian Boncol is a holistic fitness and mindset coach from Bruchsal. He helps people to become physically fit and mentally strong - for more energy, clarity and self-confidence in everyday life. His coaching combines functional training, mental strength and personal goal work. Whether it's professional stress, a lack of motivation or health challenges - Boncol offers individual strategies to sustainably regain your strength. Through inspiring talks, 1:1 coaching sessions and group training, he guides his clients on the path to a better quality of life and inner balance. Fitness starts in the mind - and that's exactly where his work begins.

