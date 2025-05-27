Lugana Wines Set Sail in New York City, Miami, and San Francisco

Fabio Zenato & Wanda Mann in NYC Team from Consorzio Lugana DOC, Nonni Strategic Marketing, and Wanda Mann in NYC Miami Masterclass at Piegari Ristorante San Francisco Masterclass at Greens Restaurant EU Logos

From the Hudson River to the San Francisco Bay, 28 wineries from the Lugana region of Italy tour major US cities for the ‘Destination Lugana’ campaign

The name of the tour embodies Lugana’s identity as a premier Italian wine destination for visitors from the US, and the US as a growing destination for Lugana wines.” — Fabio Zenato, President of Consorzio Lugana

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consorzio Tutela Lugana DOC finalized its US leg of the ‘Destination Lugana’ tour this month, connecting with wine trade professionals and media through a series of exclusive events in New York City, Miami, and San Francisco.The tour welcomed over 150 premium importers, restaurant tastemakers, retail buyers, journalists, and influencers in person, while an audience of hundreds of thousands more saw the tour through social media. Guests explored Lugana’s distinct wine styles through guided tastings by esteemed speakers and specially crafted menus to emphasize Lugana wines' versatility with a variety of cuisines across American cities.The tour launched in New York City with an aperitivo at Jupiter, located in the heart of Manhattan at Rockefeller Center. Consorzio President and winery owner Fabio Zenato introduced the DOC, while wine educator and writer Wanda Mann presented her spirited appraisal of this lakeside region and its place in the New York wine scene.The tour continued in Miami, with events at Kiki on the River and at Piegari Ristorante in the Arts District, where wine writer Jacqueline Coleman introduced Lugana to the dynamic Miami wine trade with an aperitivo and guided masterclass.On the West Coast, the tour arrived in San Francisco Bay at Greens Restaurant. Shelley Lindgren, Wine Director of A16 Restaurants, highlighted the complexities and richness of this white wine-only region.Several buyers at all levels who could not attend the events arranged for private tastings of wines suitable for their distribution needs and market demands. There was enthusiasm for the tour beyond its trade and press audiences, as Miami retailer Vinoteca hosted a public tasting of several Lugana wines by the glass.The 2025 tour will head to London in July for its final stop.“‘Destination Lugana’ is more than just a tour,” says Fabio Zenato, President of Consorzio Lugana. “The name of the tour embodies Lugana’s identity as a premier Italian wine destination for visitors from the US, and the US as a growing destination for Lugana wines.”The participating producers offered US buyers a rare chance to experience a wide range of Lugana wines, including both those currently available and those yet to be distributed in the US: Cà Lojera, Cà Maiol, Cantina Bertagna, Cantina Cadore, Cantine Franzosi, Cantine Scolari, Citari, Corte Sermana, Dal Biondo, Famiglia Olivini, Le Morette, Marangona, Monte Zovo, Montonale, Ottella, Pasini San Giovanni, Perla Del Garda, Pilandro, Poggio Al Garda, Sansonina, Seiterre Viticoltori Dal 1877, Podere Selva Capuzza, Sguardi Di Terra, Tenuta La Presa, Tenuta Roveglia, Zenato, Zenegaglia Vini, and Zeni.For general inquiries, contact hello@nonnimarketing.com.For inquiries about the July 7th trade event in London, contact nicole@radicare.it.Link to photo gallery: www.nonnimarketing.com/whats-happening/2025/5/20/lugana-wines-set-sail-in-new-york-city-miami-and-san-francisco About Lugana D.O.C.The Lugana region is nestled on the southern shores of Lake Garda, the largest lake in Italy, formed by glacial activity more than 10,000 years ago. Lugana is one of the few wine regions that crosses over two provinces - Brescia and Verona - and two regions - Lombardy and Veneto. Today, the Lugana region spans 2,600 hectares with 214 members producing approximately 28 million bottles a year.Indigenous to the region, the late-ripening Turbiana grape is the key to the versatility of these wines. Planted in mineral-rich, clay-dense soils, Turbiana maintains high levels of tartaric acid, creating a freshness to young wines and aging potential of a decade or more for Reserve wines. ‘Destination Lugana’ presents the five unique styles of Lugana wines, including Spumante, Lugana, Lugana Superiore, Lugana Riserva, and Vendemmia Tardiva.

