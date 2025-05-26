HackerNoon Unveils New Add-Ons to Business Blogging Program: 76 Translations, Story Boosts, Blockchain Backups, & More

HackerNoon Unveils Powerful Add-Ons to Business Blogging Program Featured Image

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the community-driven technology publishing platform, announced today a host of new additions to its popular Business Blogging Program , offering even more value per dollar to businesses looking to reach their target audience in the technology industry.Designed to help brands reach technologists more effectively and increase long-term brand visibility, the expanded offering now includes 76 language translations, audio podcast distribution, blockchain backups, newsletter boosts, homepage feature, social media promotions, and as always, human editorial review.That’s why more than 4,000 companies, including BNB Chain, Google Cloud, and AWS Marketplace utilize HackerNoon for their content distribution needs.In addition to syndication via RSS feeds, all business blogging articles are now eligible to be featured in HackerNoon’s targeted Tech Brief newsletters and the premium HackerNoon newsletter Furthermore, the business blogging content is curated across eight keyword pages and given a relevant parent category accordingly, ensuring organic visibility, SEO boost, and targeted distribution with over 3,000 guaranteed reads and an average of 2 minutes of reading time per reader.“Having your story featured on HackerNoon is exciting — and getting it boosted on the homepage gives it that extra visibility we all work so hard for. It's a tremendous way to connect with a new audience and elevate your brand!” said Corina Leslie, PR Manager at ZeroBounce.“HackerNoon is one of my go-to spots for industry news, case studies, and tutorials. The editorial team is responsive, dedicated, and exceptional at what they do. They are true pros." - said Zach Milkis, Director of Marketing at Educative.Businesses can now also get their articles featured on HackerNoon’s main page for up to 24 hours to boost discoverability.Additional benefits include:• All business blogging articles are indexed across search engines within 24 hours, boosting SEO performance.• Articles are eligible for canonical republishing, allowing brands to retain their website’s SEO authority via canonical links from HackerNoon.• HackerNoon promotes each business blogging article to its 700k+ social media followers.• An additional $100 is spent on targeted social media ads per article to attract relevant readers from around the web.• Articles are automatically translated into 12 languages, each with a unique URL, to improve global search visibility and reach non-English-speaking audiences.• Every article is backed up on the Arweave blockchain, ensuring permanent, decentralized storage for long-term preservation and data integrity.• Business blog articles are also distributed via HackerNoon’s audio podcast feeds, making them available on platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts for wider content reach.“Business Blogging is our top source of revenue,” said HackerNoon Founder & CEO David Smooke in a 2025 HackerNoon shareholder letter. “Business Blogging is powered by the publishing software we’ve built to make HackerNoon what it is today.”Business blogging credits start at $650 per credit. To begin a trial, visit: https://business.hackernoon.com/business-blogging For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,sheharyar@hackernoon.comAbout HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

