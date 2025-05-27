Ai Driven IMPACT award for Mould investigations at 76 years young

Career-ending Lifetime award in 2012 and brought back to life in 2025 at 76 using Ai

Mould the great Masquerade of the 21st Century” — WHO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Charlton Honoured with Prestigious Industry Impact Award – A Lifetime of Achievement Reinvented at 76In 2012, Jeff Charlton received the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Dorchester Hotel, presented by Contingency Insurance Risk Magazine and sponsored by the Business Continuity Institute. Voted for by peers across the insurance and disaster recovery sectors, the award recognised his decades of pioneering work in environmental health and risk management and was thought to be the final curtain.In 2025, Charlton was honoured again—this time with the Industry Impact Award, voted on by leaders of a Fortune 500 company and sponsored by Big Business Events. This new accolade marks the recognition of the beginning, not the end, of a career.“This award isn’t about looking back,” said Charlton. “It’s about using everything I’ve learned to tackle today’s challenges with renewed purpose. AI and modern communication tools have allowed me to make more impact on my own in one year than I could in decades with a staff of 20”At 76 years young, Charlton has reinvigorated his company, Building Forensics Ltd. He is working closely with healthcare professionals to address the biological and chemical hazards in homes that are increasingly being linked to chronic illness and building-related disease, which the WHO describe as the grand masquerade of the 21st Century. Typically, identifying toxigenic moulds and bacteria, Charlton matches contamination in the home to blood and urine tests to confirm exposure, location and best practice remediation protocolsAs part of this renewed vision, Charlton will serve as a keynote speaker at the British Society for Ecological Medicine on 6 June 2025. He will present on emerging indoor environmental hazards, including those frequently misdiagnosed or overlooked in mainstream healthcare, and introduce his purpose-built AI robot, which is a mobile real-time lab.Jeff Charlton – Lifetime Achievement (2012) and Industry Impact Award (2025):Still Leading. Still Changing Lives.________________________________________Contact for Media Enquiries:Jeff Charlton📞 Tel: 0800 0843 083 | 📱 Mobile: 07990 500 999🌐 Website: www.buildingforensics.co.uk ✉️ Email: jeff@buildingforensics.co.uk🏢 7 Wagtail Walk, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 3XH🔢 Company Registration No. 8837566

