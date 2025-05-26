Westpower Consolidates Calgary Operations into New Centralized Facility to Expand Service Capacity and Drive Growth

The company consolidates Calgary operations into a new 35,000 sq ft facility, combining engineering, sales, and service teams.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westpower Equipment Ltd. (Westpower) is proud to announce the consolidation of its Calgary operations into a new head office and repair facility located at 3236 50th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta. The approximately 35,000 square-foot facility brings together our Southern Alberta engineering, sales, service, and repair teams under one roof, enabling increased capacity, improved collaboration, and faster delivery of high-performance rotating equipment solutions.

This new location replaces Westpower’s previous Calgary sites: the Foothills Head Office and the Wrangler Service & Repair Center. With growing demand and increasingly complex projects across the industrial and energy sectors, this consolidation supports faster turnaround times, streamlined workflows, and better cross-functional alignment.

“This move positions Westpower to better serve our Western Canadian customers and support all Westpower Group clients internationally,” said Dave Goddard, President. “By uniting our teams and capabilities in a single and expanded facility, we’re not just increasing capacity, we’re also building a stronger foundation for long-term growth and innovation.”

Repositioning for Growth Across the Rotating Equipment Lifecycle

With over 30 years of experience, Westpower’s role in the marketplace is evolving as a rotating equipment supplier and full-service lifecycle partner. The company works closely with leading global OEMs, offering new equipment, engineered upgrades, field services, precision repairs, reliability solutions and full parts support for pumps, mixers, and other rotating assets across a broad range of industries.

This strategic investment enhances Westpower’s ability to grow its full range of services, adding over 15,000 square feet of additional facility space while significantly increasing lifting capacity.

The Westpower Group of Companies Improves Integrated Capabilities

This relocation also marks an important step in the continued evolution of the Westpower Group of Companies. The former Calgary Foothills head office location is now home to IMPACT Pump Solutions, previously Westpower’s manufacturing division. From this facility, IMPACT manufactures both the Silverback oilfield and MABRE process lines of pumps, along with a full range of IMPACT premium pump expendables. A second IMPACT facility in Hurricane, Utah opened earlier this year and provides additional production capacity and US-based support for customers across North America.

The group also includes R&R Machine Service, a full 30,000 square-foot precision machining and rotating equipment service provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together, these companies offer integrated expertise across the full lifecycle of rotating equipment - from custom manufacturing to field service and aftermarket support - serving clients across North America and globally.

This group-of-companies structure was intentionally created to serve our customers better and support long-term client success. By aligning each company around a specific area of expertise, manufacturing, distribution, repair, and service, we’ve built a more cohesive and focused organization. Each business operates with clarity and purpose while working seamlessly together as one team. This integrated approach, which includes our partner companies, allows us to respond faster, solve more complex challenges, and deliver complete rotating equipment solutions across every stage of the equipment lifecycle.

Continued Commitment Across Western Canada

Westpower remains fully operational across all existing Western Canadian locations, including Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie. The Calgary consolidation is a key pillar in Westpower’s long-term strategy to unify operations, expand service capabilities, and reinforce its position as a trusted lifecycle partner in rotating equipment solutions.

###

About Westpower

Westpower is a leading provider of full-lifecycle rotating equipment solutions across Western Canada. We deliver unmatched value by combining technical depth, engineering expertise, extensive field and hands-on repair experience, and partnerships with the world’s top OEMs - all backed by a commitment to responsiveness and reliability. From new equipment supply to field service, repairs, and performance optimization, we solve complex rotating equipment challenges across a wide range of industries. Our integrated approach is built to extend equipment life, reduce total cost of ownership and maximize asset performance for our customers. Learn more at https://www.westpowergroup.com

Notes to Editors:

• Westpower has been delivering rotating equipment solutions for over 30 years, serving customers across Western Canada with a full range of rotating equipment products, services and engineered support.

• The new Calgary facility brings together previously separate operations and adds significant space, equipment, and infrastructure to support growth.

• Westpower operates multiple service centers across Alberta, with the Calgary consolidation further aligning capabilities across the region.

• The Westpower Group of Companies is a collective of specialized businesses focused on delivering full-lifecycle support for rotating equipment across North America. The group includes:

o Westpower Equipment Ltd. – A leading Western Canadian provider of rotating equipment solutions, OEM product distribution, field services, parts, repairs, reliability and performance optimization.

o R&R Machine Service Inc. – Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, R&R offers precision machining, repair services, and technical expertise to support a broad range of rotating equipment applications.

o IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc. (Canada) and IMPACT Pump Operations LLC (USA) – Operating from Calgary, Alberta and Hurricane, Utah, IMPACT serves as the manufacturing arm of the group, known for the Silverback and MABRE pump lines as well as IMPACT premium expendables for the pressure pumping sector.

Together, the Westpower Group of Companies offers integrated technical capabilities, regional coverage, and deep expertise to meet the evolving needs of clients across energy and industrial markets.

• The company continues to expand its technical workforce and invest in equipment, infrastructure, and digital tools to support growing demand and reduce customer non-productive time.

• The official move-in to the new Calgary facility is scheduled for May 26, 2025.

• Contact Information: Amy Drew-Brook Spokesperson, Westpower Equipment Ltd. Phone: +1-403-720-3300 Email: marketing@westpowergroup.com

Website: https://www.westpowergroup.com/

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.