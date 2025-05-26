Samaj Samvaad at Vande Bharat Meeting Envisions World-Class Metropolis in Kashmir Valley, Catalyzing Economic Growth

Logo

A cross-organizational Samaj Samvaad meeting hosted by the Avanti Foundation in Milpitas, CA, on May 17, 2025.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Avanti Foundation convened a significant Samaj Samvaad this week at the Vande Bharat Meeting Hall in Milpitas, California, uniting leaders from diverse Indian-American organizations. The engaging dialogue centered on the historical and cultural significance of Kashmir within the Indic heritage and its substantial potential to emerge as a dynamic economic center in India.The session explored Kashmir's rich legacy as a historical cradle of Indic civilization, emphasizing the crucial role of the global Indian diaspora in its revitalization. The gathering facilitated a robust exchange of perspectives, the proposal of actionable solutions, and the fostering of unity towards a shared vision for the region's future.Key insights and recommendations were articulated by prominent representatives:Mr. Anu Mair (Owner of Vande Bharat) emphasized the power of cultural integration, noting, "Food and culture can bridge divides. Promoting Kashmiri cuisine and traditions can cultivate deeper emotional connections with the Valley."Ms. Deepti Mahajan (HinduPACT) stressed the imperative for economic revitalization, stating, "Kashmir should be embraced as a vital center of pilgrimage and spiritual heritage. At the same time, as with our other historic cities, there is a need to develop Kashmir into a modern, advanced, and well-connected region that honors its past while embracing the future."Mr. Jeevan Zutshi (IACFUS) raised concerns regarding ongoing destabilization efforts and urged decisive governmental action, asserting, "The Indian government must respond firmly to persistent cross-border interference in the region."Ms. Rakhi Israni (SEWA USA) inspired a broader developmental perspective, advocating, "Kashmir should transcend its identity as solely a tourist destination. We must encourage Indians to invest and establish permanent residency, fostering vibrant and interconnected communities."Dr. Ramesh Konda (AIA) offered an insightful observation: "Efforts are needed to encourage investment and homeownership in this future city among individuals in South Indian states, building upon existing trends in the National Capital Region."Mr. Sanjeev Sharma (HSS) highlighted the critical need for enhanced security, suggesting, "The government should incentivize retired armed forces personnel to contribute to bolstering security within the proposed metropolis in Kashmir, thereby fostering a secure environment for investors and residents."Responding to this confluence of visionary ideas, Naveen Zalpuri and Amit Tikoo of The Avanti Foundation introduced the concept of Avanti City—a meticulously planned, futuristic, and cosmopolitan metropolis envisioned within a 10x10 square kilometer area in the Kashmir Valley. Conceived as a sophisticated economic nucleus for families, businesses, and innovation, Avanti City aspires to become India's northernmost hub for technology and culture, welcoming individuals from across the country and the global Indian diaspora.The session concluded with a palpable sense of shared purpose and a strong commitment to restoring Kashmir's prominence as a radiant symbol of Indic heritage, not only through remembrance but also through proactive revitalization and comprehensive economic prosperity.The event was a grand success thanks to volunteers such as Vivek Puttabuddhi from Mysore.For further information about Avanti City and upcoming Samaj Samvaad sessions, please visit www.theavantifoundation.org Media Contact:The Avanti Foundation Email: contact@theavantifoundation.org Phone: 13412488677Address: 1090 S Milpitas Blvd PMB 2012 Milpitas, CA 95035-6307Website: www.theavantifoundation.org About The Avanti Foundation:The Avanti Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and revival of Indic heritage through strategic initiatives in education, community building, and sustainable development.

