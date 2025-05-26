Global Used Car Market to Grow at 10% CAGR Through 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Used Car Market

The report covers global used car market projections & outlook, and it is segmented by vehicle type, vendor type and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the used car market by Mordor Intelligence, the sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by expanding digital platforms, a shift toward organized players, and rising demand for cost-effective mobility solutions.The global used car market is expanding as consumers turn to affordable vehicle options, supported by improving access to financing and the rise of digital commerce. According to Mordor Intelligence, emerging economies are contributing significantly to the shift, where online platforms and inspection technologies are increasing buyer confidence. Organized players are becoming more prominent, offering warranties, certified vehicles, and transparent pricing structures.Europe: Embracing Digital TransformationAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe used car market is projected to grow from USD 62.39 billion in 2025 to USD 76.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.12%. Digital-first approaches are gaining traction as dealerships enhance their online presence. Though electric and hybrid models are slowly rising in popularity, diesel still commands over 40% of online B2C transactions. The presence of structured digital platforms is helping buyers access vehicle histories and financing options more efficiently.For more insights, visit the Europe Used Car Market Report Malaysia: Diverse and Dynamic MarketThe Malaysia used car market is expected to grow from USD 26.5 billion in 2025 to USD 34.47 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4%, according to Mordor Intelligence. Demand is driven by affordability and vehicle variety, catering to both first-time car buyers and value-conscious customers. Online portals are playing a bigger role in discovery and purchase decisions, while dealers are investing in digital tools to facilitate smoother transactions and broader outreach.Read more about Malaysia used car market at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/malaysia-used-car-market?utm_source=einpr India: Rapid Expansion and Untapped PotentialAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the India used car market is forecast to grow from USD 36.39 billion in 2025 to USD 73.52 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 15.10%. With a new-to-used vehicle ratio of 1:2.2, the market is seeing fast adoption due to cost-conscious consumers and improving vehicle quality in the used segment. The organized segment is still developing, offering ample opportunity for branded dealerships and digital platforms to expand their presence in the market.Explore more in the India Used Car Market Report Australia: Tech-Driven Buyer PreferencesThe Australia used car market is projected to grow from USD 76.97 billion in 2025 to USD 124.64 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.12%, according to Mordor Intelligence.Consumer behavior is increasingly shaped by technology, with online platforms facilitating virtual showrooms, financing, and doorstep delivery. Certified pre-owned programs are also gaining traction, addressing buyer concerns about quality and dependability.Visit for more insights in Australia used car market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/australia-used-car-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global used car market is shifting toward more organized, digital, and consumer-centric operations. While developed regions like Europe and Australia are optimizing digital and certified models, emerging markets like India and Malaysia offer robust growth potential. As per Mordor Intelligence, trends such as digitization, expanded financing options, and the appeal of certified used vehicles are creating opportunities across the entire value chain. Stakeholders including OEMs, platform providers, and investors are well-positioned to benefit from this transition as the market continues to grow in both volume and value.Read more about the Global Used Car Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-used-car-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 