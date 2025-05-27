Dynamics 365 CE users benefit from official launch of Connecting Software’s Drag & Drop and Metadata solution

Drag & Drop in action - users can easily edit their metadata without toggling to new programs

Drag & Drop and Metadata for Dynamics 365 CE creates a quick way to attach a large number of documents into Dynamics without toggling to a different service.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Software , a company that delivers highly-secure integration and synchronization business software, has officially rolled out its new product, Drag & Drop and Metadata for Dynamics 365 CE , after extensive beta-testing with select customers.This solution is designed to dramatically cut down on repetitive tasks and IT headaches for companies that store Dynamics files within SharePoint. It allows users to create new metadata directly within Dynamics, as opposed to laboriously switching between it and SharePoint.Switching between these two services often leads to critical metadata tags not being entered – resulting in files being much harder to find and avoidable errors being made. A lack of metadata can also restrict the use of time-saving automations, which are vital in some organizations for managing large databases.Drag & Drop and Metadata bypasses this problem by allowing users to easily make changes directly within Dynamics – quickly synchronizing any changes to their SharePoint.Connecting Software’s team has been continuously refining Drag & Drop and Metadata since the beginning of its beta-phase in late 2024. Adapting to internal and customer feedback, the team has been able to refine the product extensively, emphasizing ease-of-use and efficiency. Thomas Berndorfer , CEO of Connecting Software said: “We’re proud of our Drag & Drop and Metadata solution for Dynamics 365 CE and its potential impact on our customers. It's a product that saves money and time by allowing companies to create intelligent metadata, opening new avenues for automation. By reducing pain points for users, Drag & Drop and Metadata for Dynamics 365 CE creates a happier, more efficient workforce.”To find out more about Drag & Drop and Metadata for Dynamics 365 CE, read our product page here: https://www.connecting-software.com/drag-drop-metadata-for-dynamics-365-ce/ Find out more about Connecting software here: https://www.connecting-software.com/ About usConnecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

