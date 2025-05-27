EMDR-Based Mobile Apps Show Promise in Reducing PTSD Symptoms

Healing traumatic stress series

KEW, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new series of smartphone apps developed by Australian psychologist Mark Grant is delivering promising results for people living with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder ( PTSD ). In a recent pilot study, users who engaged with the apps regularly over three months experienced a 40% reduction in PTSD symptoms, and significantly decreased comorbid health problems.With rates of PTSD on the rise globally due to war, the pandemic, and social unrest, these accessible and affordable tools could mark a breakthrough in how trauma is managed in everyday life.The Healing Trauma App Series ( HTAS ) is designed to address four of the most common problems associated with PTSD: anxiety, medically unexplained pain, insomnia and decreased self-confidence.1. Anxiety Release App: Targets anxiety associated with PTSD.2. Overcoming Pain App: Targets pain/medically unexplained symptoms associated with PTSD.3. Sleep Restore App: Addresses insomnia associated with PTSD.4. Calm and Confident App: Addresses the impact of trauma and PTSD on identity.In the pilot study, participants who used the app series consistently over three months experienced a remarkable 40% reduction in PTSD symptoms. Physical symptoms commonly linked to trauma, such as sleep disturbances, fatigue and chronic pain, also showed significant improvement. These positive outcomes were largely maintained at a six-month follow-up.The apps proved effective across a wide range of trauma experiences, including childhood abuse, assault, car accidents and medical trauma. Many users found it helpful to use different apps for different issues, tailoring their support to their needs. Notably, participants were more likely to stick with the program when a therapist recommended the apps, highlighting the importance of professional guidance alongside digital support. A larger follow-up study is being planned.The apps are built on the principles of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing ( EMDR ), a cutting-edge trauma therapy that works by helping the brain “rewire” itself. EMDR targets the neural pathways that store traumatic memories and pain by combining focused attention with rhythmic, bilateral stimulation, such as sound or movement. This dual approach activates both emotional and rational parts of the brain, promoting healing from the inside out.Because it works directly with the brain’s natural ability to adapt (neuroplasticity), EMDR has been shown to deliver faster results than traditional therapies like exposure therapy. One app user shared:“As soon as I hear the bilateral stimulation, I seem to calm down. Having the first calm day in my life, it’s a bit unnerving.”Each app in the series is designed to be used on an “as-needed” basis, giving users the flexibility to manage whatever symptoms they’re experiencing in the moment, whether it’s anxiety, insomnia, pain, or low confidence. Since trauma symptoms can shift day to day, or even hour to hour, having access to all four apps gives users a personalised toolkit for support whenever they need it.The apps are affordably priced at just USD $5.00 each, or users can access the full bundle for only USD $10.00. In a show of global solidarity, 1,000 downloads were recently donated to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers affected by war-related trauma.For more information visit https://www.traumaapps.com ENDSFor more information, contact Mark on (+61) 0402 122 173 or email markgra@ozemail.com.auZhai Y, Du X. Trends in Diagnosed Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Acute Stress Disorder in US College Students, 2017-2022. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(5):e2413874. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.13874

Healing Trauma apps EMDR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.