Sheds By Chad Now Listed on ShedHub Marketplace, Bringing Custom Onsite Shed Construction to North Carolina Buyers

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheds By Chad, a custom shed builder based in Waxhaw, North Carolina, is now listed on ShedHub, an online marketplace that connects consumers with independent shed builders across the United States. By joining the platform, Sheds By Chad has increased visibility for its onsite shed construction services and made it easier for homeowners in the region to explore and schedule builds.

Sheds By Chad serves Waxhaw and surrounding communities with structures designed for backyard storage, hobby use, workshops, and home office conversions. Unlike manufacturers that deliver pre-built units, Sheds By Chad constructs sheds directly on-site, carrying materials in by hand to avoid damage to fences or lawns and to accommodate tight or restricted property access.

Each structure is built using durable framing and materials that exceed common industry specifications. Sheds are constructed with 2x6 floor joists spaced 16 inches on center, 3/4-inch plywood sheathing, 2x4 stud walls, and foundations that rest on solid cement or Tuff Blocks to reduce ground moisture exposure. The company includes features such as locking tee-handle doors, gable vents, white PVC exterior trim, and LP SmartSide wall panels as standard on every build.

Customers can also select roofing styles and colors from a range of 30-year architectural shingles and can customize building size, windows, door styles, and other configuration elements to meet specific use requirements. A real-time online calendar allows customers to view current installation availability and book preferred dates directly. A 10% deposit is required to confirm the appointment, and specifications are reviewed by phone one week prior to the scheduled build.

In addition to new construction, Sheds By Chad offers demolition and removal of existing sheds within a 15-mile radius of Waxhaw, priced at $10 per square foot.

Listing on ShedHub provides Sheds By Chad with access to a broader base of potential customers while offering ShedHub users a local builder focused on residential-friendly construction methods and customer-directed customization.

For more information, visit https://www.shedsbychad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.