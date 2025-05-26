Exciting Event Announcement - GoSharpener Sustainability Superstar ‘25, Mumbai (GSS)

GSS Mumbai 2025 brought together students, educators, and sustainability advocates to highlight student-led initiatives and spark collaborative climate action.

GoSharpener Team Hosts GSS ‘25 at Mumbai City to empower Sustainability in its Schools.

GSS is not just an event—it’s a growing movement that empowers schools to become centres of sustainability” — Prateek Kumar, Co – Founder, GoSharpener

INDIA, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoSharpener is set to host the highly anticipated, GoSharpener Sustainability Superstar ‘25 (GSS) , in Mumbai on June 12, 2025, at Taj Hotel. Much much-awaited Award Ceremony will bring together over 50+ Principals, Educators and Sustainability Advocates to impact and impress upon real-world actions through school-led SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) initiatives.Look out for -Experiential workshops by the knowledge partners, CRY, SAAHAS and NCERT;Panel discussions featuring School Principals and Green Education Experts;An engaging, unique nest-making session led by Mr. Rakesh Khatri, India’s renowned “Nest Man”; andLaunch of highly interactive sustainability tools for schools and students.The GoSharpener Sustainability Superstar (GSS) has been hosted pan-India to promote Education on Sustainable Development (ESD). It is the confluence of creativity, compassion and real-world challenges. GoSharpener transforms students and educators into taking sustainable actions to create a positive environmental impact on their planet.GoSharpener is India’s leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take measurable climate action, through its simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits and SDG challenges.GoSharpener fosters the 5Cs:1. Curiosity towards SDGs2. Care for the Planet3. Compassion towards the Environment4. Creative Solutions toward Environmental Problems5. Communicating effectively for a Sustainable Planet.Visit www.gosharpener.com to learn more.

GSS 24 Event - Delhi

