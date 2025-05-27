Banyan Tree Education Introduces Limited-Time S$1,200 Registration Offset at Serangoon Branch

The logo of Banyan Tree Education features a stylized green banyan tree with expansive roots and branches, symbolizing growth and a strong educational foundation. A vibrant and child-friendly interior view of Banyan Tree Education's kindergarten center, featuring a reception desk, tree-themed decor, educational toys, play structures, and welcoming lighting designed to create a nurturing learning environment.

Banyan Tree Serangoon offers S$1,200 registration offset for new student care, playgroup & kindergarten enrolments—limited-time only. T&Cs apply.

SERANGOON, SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Tree Education ’s has introduced a limited-time registration offset of S$1,200 for new enrolments in its student care, playgroup and kindergarten programmes at Serangoon branch. The offset applies to the one-time registration fee, covering administrative processing, enrolment materials and initial consumables.The offer is valid only for first-time admissions at the Serangoon centre. Families must submit a completed enrolment form and pay the full registration fee during the promotional period to qualify. Only one offset may be applied per child. The deduction is non-transferable, may not be combined with other offers and any balance remains payable in full and is non-refundable. Standard enrolment terms and conditions apply.The Serangoon branch is located at 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, #01-40 Northstar @ AMK, Singapore 569880. It operates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. The centre accommodates up to 250 children, with class sizes capped at 15 students per room. All classrooms are air-conditioned and equipped with child-sized tables and chairs, a library corner and a computer station. Shared facilities include an outdoor play area, an art studio and a first-aid room. Closed-circuit cameras monitor indoor and outdoor zones.Designated bus services provide pick-up and drop-off along routes serving Serangoon, Hougang and Sengkang estates. Families whose children qualify for Ministry of Social and Family Development subsidies may apply for assistance toward monthly student care fees; approvals and subsidy levels are determined by government criteria. Published tuition rates for core programmes remain unchanged by the registration offset.The after-school student care programme serves children aged six to 12. Sessions begin at school dismissal and continue until the centre’s closing time. The programme consists of two daily tuition blocks in English and mathematics, structured homework supervision and spelling and dictation exercises. Participants access an online portal hosting over 1,000 audio e-books and interactive exercises. Weekly art and craft sessions are included. Hot lunches, afternoon snacks and free in-house safety insurance are provided.Playgroup services are offered to children aged 18 months to three years in morning and afternoon sessions of two and a half hours each. The play-based curriculum focuses on motor skill development, sensory exploration and social interaction. Classrooms feature sensory tables, learning corners and guided group activity areas. Early childhood educators adjust pacing and materials to individual developmental needs. Safety insurance for playgroup participants is included in the registration package.The kindergarten programme enrolls children aged three to six, with half-day and full-day attendance options. The curriculum aligns with Ministry of Education guidelines and covers language acquisition, foundational mathematics, early science investigations and creative arts. Classrooms are arranged into dedicated zones for literacy, numeracy and exploratory activities. Periodic assessments track developmental milestones and inform individual learning plans.Long-holiday programmes operate during school breaks in June and September. These combine indoor STEM workshops, craft and culinary DIY sessions with outdoor excursions to institutions such as Science Centre Singapore, Singapore Botanic Gardens and the NEWater Visitor Centre. Activities are designed to reinforce academic concepts, encourage teamwork and promote experiential learning.Reading intervention classes take place in a dedicated reading suite. Small groups receive customised instruction in phonics, vocabulary development and reading fluency. Lessons incorporate storytelling, songs and audio-visual materials. Diagnostic assessments inform tailored learning strategies and progress tracking.Since opening the Serangoon branch has enrolled more than 1,200 children across its student care, playgroup and kindergarten streams. Steady year-on-year growth in applications reflects continued demand for structured after-school care and early childhood education in Singapore’s North-East region. The introduction of the registration offset marks the first adjustment to the centre’s fee structure since its launch.About Banyan Tree Education Serangoon BranchBanyan Tree Education Serangoon Branch delivers student care, playgroup and kindergarten services at Northstar @ AMK. Serving children aged 18 months to 12 years, the centre features air-conditioned classrooms, themed learning corners, an art studio, outdoor play area, library nook, computer stations and first-aid facilities. Class sizes are capped at 15 students per room, and in-house safety insurance covers all activities. Designated bus services support daily transport needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.