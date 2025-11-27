HVAC Professionals Urge NJ Homeowners to Service Gas & Electric Furnaces Now to Prevent Seasonal Breakdowns

NJ HVAC experts urge homeowners to service furnaces now as the first frost nears, warning that early maintenance prevents winter breakdowns.

Every year, we see the same pattern - the first cold week hits, and older or unmaintained furnaces begin to fail. A quick tune-up now can prevent a no-heat situation later.” — Charles Schoonmaker, Owner at Genuine Heating & Cooling

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With New Jersey’s first hard frost expected in the coming days and repair calls already climbing, HVAC and furnace maintenance professionals across New Jersey are urging homeowners to schedule pre-season service for gas and electric furnaces to avoid preventable winter breakdowns. Technicians warn that most heating failures occur during the season’s initial cold snap, when dormant systems are turned on for the first time in months.Routine furnace maintenance helps address ignition issues, worn electrical components, airflow problems, and safety concerns that commonly surface as temperatures drop. Professionals note that early service not only reduces the likelihood of mid-season outages but also helps homeowners avoid long wait times, higher emergency fees, and potential carbon-monoxide hazards associated with neglected equipment.Industry experts recommend that homeowners schedule inspections before temperatures drop further. Technicians typically check furnace igniters, burners, blower motors, heating elements, safety switches, and thermostat performance. Gas furnaces, in particular, can experience corrosion and ignition problems in New Jersey’s coastal regions due to humidity and fluctuating fall weather patterns. Electric furnaces may face issues related to overloaded circuits, worn heating elements, or blower malfunctions that worsen when systems run continuously in colder weather.Homeowners are also encouraged to replace air filters, ensure vents are unobstructed, and test thermostats before relying on their system daily. However, professionals advise that internal furnace diagnostics and repairs be handled by licensed technicians due to electrical and combustion-related safety risks. Genuine Heating & Cooling continues to expand service availability as the winter season approaches and offers 24/7 emergency support for homeowners experiencing no-heat situations.About Genuine Heating & CoolingGenuine Heating & Cooling is a licensed residential and commercial HVAC contractor based in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, serving communities across Monmouth and Ocean counties. The company provides heating and cooling system repair, replacement, and maintenance services, including furnace diagnostics, emergency heating repairs, air-conditioning installation, and indoor air-quality solutions. Known for transparent pricing and reliable customer support, the company is committed to keeping New Jersey households safe and comfortable throughout the year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.