Gastech 2025 Technical & Commercial Conference to Accelerate Global Growth and Decarbonisation Through Energy Innovation

MILAN, ITALY, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Across six dynamic programmes and 70 engaging sessions, 300 expert speakers will deliver actionable insights and pioneering research on the industry’s latest innovations, empowering technical specialists and commercial leaders to make new advances in natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, AI, and shipping & marine.• The Technical & Commercial Conference will serve as a launchpad for scalable solutions and transformative projects, providing attendees with unrivalled access to the opportunities for efficiency, growth, and decarbonisation that will define the future of energy.• Closely integrated with Gastech’s world-leading exhibition, the conference will connect delegates directly with the latest technologies, industry innovators, and international investors, creating a unique environment for business development and collaboration.Gastech 2025 returns to Milan from 9–12 September as the world’s largest and most influential gathering for the natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI sectors. Bringing together over 50,000 energy professionals and 7,000 delegates, as well as 1,000 exhibitors and 1,000 expert speakers from more than 150 countries, Gastech serves as a truly global platform for the entire energy value chain to shape the future of secure, affordable, and sustainable energy.As the industry navigates a period of rapid transformation and unparallelled opportunity, Gastech’s conferences will provide an inclusive and impactful forum for leaders and innovators shaping the global energy economy to make tangible progress on key priorities. Drawing on top minds and best practices from across the entire value chain, the event will drive the development of new strategies and collaborative frameworks that support the growing natural gas market and underpin energy security and decarbonisation worldwide.At the heart of this agenda, the Technical & Commercial Conference represents an essential pipeline for scaling and expanding the next wave of transformative energy solutions. Featuring the industry’s top engineers, technical specialists, and business leaders, the conference will host 70 sessions curated from a record-breaking Call for Papers, each offering new insights on the latest peer-reviewed research, market-leading analysis, and breakthrough operational strategies. Six distinct programmes - Climatetech, Hydrogen, EPC & Gas Processing, Shipping & Marine, AI::Energy, and Commercial – will grant attendees exclusive access to technology-led innovations and new methodologies that are behind continued industry growth and development.These dedicated programmes will consist of detailed presentations, interactive Q&As, and high-level networking opportunities, as participants engage with the pioneering companies that are transforming the natural gas industry and related sectors, including Eni, TotalEnergies, Baker Hughes, Nigeria LNG, Aramco, Shell, Siemens Energy. With representation from the entire global energy ecosystem, the Technical & Commercial conference will play key role in accelerating practical yet impactful advancements in energy efficiency and emissions reduction – from scalable CCS projects and sustainable shipping innovations to the critical technologies that will support a commercially viable hydrogen market.Commenting on the opportunity presented at this year’s event, Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events said:“At Gastech 2025, the Technical & Commercial Conference will be a driving force for practical innovation and global collaboration. By bringing together technical specialists, engineers, and commercial leaders from every corner of the energy sector, we are creating unparalleled opportunities to exchange knowledge, accelerate best-in-class solutions, and deliver real-world progress. This is where the future of energy technology and commercial excellence takes shape”.Building on Gastech’s legacy as the world’s largest conference and exhibition for energy professionals, the Technical & Commercial Conference in Milan will provide unmatched opportunities for knowledge exchange, business development, and international collaboration. As the energy industry rises to meet the challenges and opportunities of the modern economic landscape, this conference will be the place where technical excellence and commercial vision converge to create a resilient and prosperous energy future.*END*Notes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry’s premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.Media wishing to attend:Contact us at marketing@gastechevent.com to be informed when media registration is open.For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact:luke.mcneil@panterra.global / +44 74 7157 2732For media partnerships, contact:marketing@gastechevent.com / +44 77 1413 4683About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

