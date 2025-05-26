AirCounsel Unveils 'Titan AI Contract Drafter'—Drafts Attorney-Grade Contracts, Policies, or Terms 98% Faster

Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirCounsel today announced the launch of Titan AI Contract Drafter by AirCounsel, an AI-powered contract drafting platform built by practicing lawyers for practicing lawyers. Available in all English speaking countries. The Titan AI Contract Drafter by AirCounsel enables attorneys to generate fully customized contracts, policies, and legal terms—either from scratch or based on their own precedents—in minutes, accelerating their production by up to 98% without sacrificing quality or jurisdictional accuracy.Titan is not just another contract automation tool—it is a breakthrough platform engineered to deliver attorney-grade, locally compliant contracts from start to finish, in a single seamless process. It is powered by over 80 specialized AI agents, uniquely built to reason, research, critique, and adapt like an experienced legal team—not a template engine.“Titan represents a quantum leap for legal drafting,” said Kyle Torrington, co-founder. “Rather than combing through templates and assembling clauses by hand, lawyers simply describe their needs, answer a few adaptive AI-generated questions, and receive a polished, lawyer-ready draft in Word format. It’s like having a senior associate on call around the clock—only faster and more cost-effective. We have taken AI drafting from a legal clerk level, where all work needs to be checked, to an associate level where very little—if anything—needs to be changed on a generated draft.”Three Simple Steps to a Complete Contract1. Describe Your NeedsInput parties, key terms, and optionally upload a precedent.2. Answer AI QuestionsThe Titan AI Contract Drafter adaptive questioning helps fill in any legal or factual gaps.3. Receive Your DraftDownload a fully styled, jurisdiction-tailored document in DOCX format—ready for review.Advanced AI Processes Ensure Quality and Compliance• Adaptive AI Questioning: Before drafting, Titan intelligently asks users for any missing information it might need to draft the contract.• Local Adaptation & Deep Research (A first in AI contract drafting): When initiating the drafting process, Titan’s AI performs on-the-fly research into applicable local laws—whether a Californian Operating Agreement or a London Service Agreement—ensuring each clause meets current regulations.• Multi-Agent Clause Generation: Multiple AI agents collaboratively plan the document structure, generate alternative clause versions, and critique each clause to select or blend the best language—mirroring the review process of an experienced lawyer.• Local Adaptation: Every draft is genuinely region-specific, adapting clauses and formatting to align with local legal traditions and user preferences.• Self-Correcting Super-Intelligence (A first in AI contract drafting): Powered by over 80 specialized AI agents for each draft, Titan continually critiques and refines its drafts in real time, producing polished, highly accurate contracts that require minimal, if any, revision.• Stylistic Matching & Layered Intelligence: Whether starting fresh or leveraging a firm’s preferred precedent, the AI Contract mirrors your tone, structure, and formatting conventions for seamless integration into existing workflows.• Single-Shot, Start-to-Finish Drafting: Titan completes the entire drafting process in one seamless run—no fragmented revisions, just attorney-grade, review-ready documents in minutes.“Trusted by Legal Professionals”“Titan has produced a document immeasurably more useful to me than from my various attempts with existing AI drafters. I would describe the difference in quality, speed, engagement, formatting, substance, accuracy to brief, to mention but a few factors, in the Titan result as chalk and cheese compared to such other solutions.”— Caveat LegalAvailability & DemoThe Titan AI Contract Drafter by AirCounsel is available now at www.aircounselai.com , offering a free trial tier of 1 contract per month, alongside paid subscription plans tailored to solo practitioners, small firms, and larger organizations. To see it in action, try it for yourself or request a demo today and discover how AI can supercharge your drafting practice.________________________________________About the Titan AI Contract Drafter by AirCounsel’s TitanTitan is the flagship product of AirCounsel’s legal-technology division, developed over two years by veteran attorneys to address the real-world drafting challenges lawyers face. Leveraging deep legal research, adaptive questioning, multi-agent clause generation, and advanced AI evaluation, Titan delivers professional-grade legal documents at unprecedented speed.

