St. Louis Annual Legends In Film Festival 2025 - A Celebration of Icons and Their Inspiring Journeys

The Legends In Film Festival 2025 Featured Honorees with Event Synopsis

Experience the Legends In Film Festival 2025, a remarkable collaboration celebrating the incredible narratives behind the legends in film and music on June 6-7.

We create a remarkable platform to honor living legends and share their inspiring stories. This festival celebrates the past and lays the groundwork for future generations of artists and storytellers.” — April Floyd, Co-CEO of FEG-Floyd Entertainment Group

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an amazing experience with Legends In Film Festival 2025, a remarkable collaboration with April Floyd and Eddie Floyd Jr. CEOs, FEG-Floyd Entertainment Group; Urban League Celebrity Community Connections under the leadership of Charlotte Ottley Sanders; Bernie Hayes CEO, National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF); and Eric Luther Ingram CEO, Muscle Shoals Midwest. This special two-day event happens June 6-7, 2025, in St. Louis, MO from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s .Zack (Nancy and Ken Kranzberg), to Harris Stowe State University’s Emerson Performance Center, celebrating legends in film and music.The festival is a unique combination of awards, film premieres, and live performances, paying tribute to influential icons in entertainment. One highlight is the inspiring journey of Gemini Burke, son of the legendary Solomon Burke, with a compelling exploration of his life and legacy.Tickets are $150 for all activities both days, available at MetroTix.com . The festival is poised to become an annual feature in St. Louis, where creativity and community merge. Every ticket grants access to an incredible lineup of legendary people, music, films and discussions, and will empower participants as catalysts for carrying this historical torch forward.ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:• Honoring acclaimed actor Richard Gant (Godzilla, Rocky V); May 2025 inductee into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Eddie (Knock On Wood) Floyd; music icons William Bell (Tryin’ to Love Two), Joe Harris (Undisputed Truth “Smiling Faces”), Billy Brown (Ray, Goodman & Brown “Special Lady”); visionary icon Michael P. McMillan, and more.• Short films and documentaries on these legendary figures. Special presentation by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, Tim Lampley.• Performances like the youthful ambience of cellist Tai Davis.• Filmmakers’ insights into the creative process and importance of preserving music heritage through storytelling• Collab among filmmakers, artists, and professionals, fostering the growth of local talent.• Recognizing David Washington (DJ, TV One UnSung), Ms. Robbie Montgomery (Ikette, Sweetie Pies), DJ Kut (Hip Hop, DJ St. Lunatics), The Bosman Twins (Jazz Extraordinaires), Bernie Hayes (Media Icon), Lady J Huston (Trumpeter/Vocalist, Albert King), Sheila Banks (BET), and more!“Unlike most festivals, ticket holders get to mingle with our celebrity legends at the award ceremony, during dinner, and at Saturday’s brunch,” said Eddie Floyd Jr, Co-CEO of FEG-Floyd.SCHEDULE:• Friday, June 6, 2025: .ZACK, 3031 Laclede Ave., Meet & Greet, Awards Ceremony, Film Premieres. Metro Room, 500 N. Grand Blvd., Dinner & Entertainment.• Saturday, June 7, 2025: Brunch: Metro Room | Private Tour: NBRHOF, 3145 Market St. | Grand Finale: Emerson Performance Center, 3101 Laclede Ave. | Private After Set: National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave.PARTNERING SPONSORS:Anytime Edibles / A Red Circle / Black O’Kelleys Family Assoc. / Cavare’ Productions / Esther Austin Global / MyCityMyMusic Multimedia / National Blues Museum / Overtime Studio St. Louis / Robert Evans Films / SMILLS Media Promotions / Tai Davis / The Blck Bird String Ensemble / UniSun Productions.In response to the tornado disaster affecting St. Louis residents, we are proud to partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) who are on the front lines of recovery. Join this important mission and make a lasting impact by uplifting those affected from this tragedy and creating a brighter future for St. Louis. Support the organization’s recovery efforts by donating at: https://www.ulstl.com . Under the leadership of Michael P. McMillan, President/CEO, this chapter has excelled to become the largest in the nation - consistently serving over 200,000 individuals with vital services and support. Meet this trailblazer in person where he will be honored at the festival. Over the years, his events have recognized over 30 entertainment legends.The festival will showcase stories of resilience and hope, highlighting the incredible strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Your participation is crucial—every ticket supports the festival’s mission in giving honor to the legacy of these legends and their inspiring stories.FEG-Floyd Entertainment Group is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, focusing on film production, publishing, music, and talent management. Under the visionary leadership of CEOs Eddie Floyd, Jr. and April Floyd, they are dedicated to excellence and creating content that resonates with audiences worldwide.A full digital press kit is available upon request.

Check out this music video sampling of the honorees!

