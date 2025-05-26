Global Fred Certification Debuts at Science Expo, Exploring New Opportunities in the AI Era

Group photo with experts attendees Vice president of GFC speaking Vice president of GFC giving a speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 8, 2025, the 27th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo opened grandly, with the forum on "Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Applications of Large Model Technology" taking center stage. At this forum, Mr. Liu Youtao, Chief Representative of Global Fred Certification in China and Senior Commissioner of the International Business Cooperation Promotion Center of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industries Promotion Association delivered a wonderful speech titled "Global Fred Certification: Empowering Customer Competitiveness in the AI Era," sparking widespread industry attention.

Currently, with the rapid development of AI, society, enterprises, and individuals are facing numerous challenges. At the social level, issues such as industrial structure imbalance, ethical dilemmas, and worsening wealth gaps have become prominent; enterprises are grappling with technological iteration, cost reduction and efficiency improvement, and talent shortages; individuals are encountering confusion in career development and skill anxiety. Liu Youtao pointed out that Global Fred Certification (GFC) is a powerful tool to address these challenges.

Launched by Fred Global Consulting (Canada), as a member of the United Nations Global Compact, GFC certifications possess high authority. The certification system features a robust framework, including a Standards Committee, a Review Committee, and an Operations Team. The Standards Committee, composed of senior experts from multiple countries, is responsible for formulating and amending certification criteria; the Review Committee comprises professionals from different countries and regions to ensure fair and objective evaluations; and the Operations Team guarantees the daily operation of certification work.

GFC's innovation is reflected in multiple aspects. It evaluates comprehensive capabilities from a global perspective, takes AI application capabilities as the core of evaluation, adopts an efficient online evaluation process, builds a global mutual trust network system, and offers a flexible hierarchical certification model. Its subordinate certifications—GFC-AIAS (Global Fred Artificial Intelligence Application Strength Certification) and GFC-IBCS (Global Fred International Business Comprehensive Strength Certification)—comprehensively assess enterprises from different dimensions. GFC-AIAS focuses on enterprise AI team construction, project feedback, research and development innovation, etc.; GFC-IBCS covers multiple dimensions such as enterprise regulatory licenses, industry certifications, and intellectual property reserves.

The value of Global Fred Certification is fully demonstrated. For enterprises, obtaining certification means gaining recognition from regulatory authorities, support from global media, and trust from global customers, enabling them to integrate into global supply chains, attract investment and talent, enhance brand image and enterprise valuation, and facilitate international market expansion. Liu Youtao mentioned that Beijing Haitaifangyuan obtained the GFC-AIAS certification for its achievements in the field of artificial intelligence, which became an important reference when seeking international policy support; Beijing Zhongwang Fantian obtained the GFC-IBCS certification for its outstanding performance in the interactive entertainment field, providing a credibility guarantee for its development in the Southeast Asian market.

Individuals also benefit greatly from obtaining certification, as it enhances global employability, improves salary and benefits, expands professional networks, clarifies directions for capability improvement, and accelerates integration into the international job market. An Indian-American data scientist saw a 10% salary increase and significantly enhanced professional competitiveness after obtaining the GFC-IOCS excellent grade certification; Mr. Wang from Dalian successfully joined his desired company with a good grade in GFC-IOCS certification.

Compared with traditional certifications, GFC holds obvious advantages in social responsibility, certification reference value, audience, market applicability, authority, innovation, fairness and impartiality, global applicability, and evaluation dimensions. GFC not only focuses on enterprise self-development but also attaches importance to social responsibility and sustainable development, providing comprehensive multi-dimensional evaluations, covering all types of enterprises, and being more aligned with international market needs.

The debut of Global Fred Certification at the Science Expo brought new thinking and inspiration to the industry. In the AI era, GFC is poised to become an important booster for enterprises and individuals to enhance their competitiveness, promote the healthy and sustainable development of the artificial intelligence industry, help more enterprises and individuals shine on the global stage, and provide new ideas and directions for international science and technology industry cooperation.

