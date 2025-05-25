NATO Assembly calls for decisive action on cyberattacks and disinformation, stronger partnerships

DAYTON, OHIO – NATO Allies must bolster efforts to counter Chinese disinformation and wider cyberattacks on elections and democratic ecosystems that threaten Allied democracies and security, lawmakers at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly said Saturday.

Reports discussed by the NATO PA’s Committee on Democracy and Security called for action against intensifying disinformation and cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure and democratic ecosystems.

A report by Greek lawmaker Dimitrios Kairidis warned that malicious actors seek to undermine elections, erode public trust, and “pave the way for the rise of anti-democratic sentiments and foreign interferences.”

“Secure and credible elections are important to national stability, and thereby to collective resilience, making it imperative to address these threats,” Kairidis insisted.

There is a need for comprehensive assessments, contingency plans, better legal and regulatory frameworks, the draft added. Core election infrastructure must be designated as ‘critical’ to prevent and mitigate threats.

Kairidis further urged Allies to bolster democratic resilience, step up counter measures against cyberattacks, and expand cooperation within NATO and with like-minded partners.

The Committee also reviewed a report by Belgian lawmaker Viviane Teitelbaum, calling for urgent action to counter expanding Chinese disinformation operations targeting Allied societies.

“Chinese disinformation now aims to destabilise, discredit, and weaken NATO countries,” Teitelbaum warned in her report. “With rapid technological innovations, infiltration of local media ecosystems and growing cooperation with Russia, Chinese disinformation is spreading further and faster than ever before.”

The report called for better threat awareness through monitoring, proactive communication, and public education. It also urged Allies to prevent the spread of disinformation and strengthen the resilience of institutions through legislation, regulation, and better capacities.

Both reports recommended establishing a Centre for Democratic Resilience in NATO Headquarters and deepening collaboration with partners facing similar threats

In a separate report, drafted for the Defence and Security Committee, Greek lawmaker Spyridon Kyriakis highlighted NATO’s growing cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific, particularly the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4) countries – Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

‘NATO’s evolving partnership with the IP4 is driven by the recognition of increasing cross-regional security challenges posed by the closer alignment of China, North Korea and Russia,’ the report noted.

Allies must broaden strategic cooperation with IP4 partners by considering closer defence industrial cooperation (including common standards), ensuring better interoperability of their respective armed forces, advanced technology innovation and sharing, and joint production, Kyriakis recommended.

The legislator also proposed increased NATO-IP4 exercising and tasking, regular Allied presence at regional bases, and coordinated strategic communication strategies to counter growing disinformation about NATO’s cooperative security outreach in the region.

Lawmakers also warned of the dangers of geo-economic fragmentation, raising concerns that trade disputes could divide Allies, especially amid ongoing debates over securitisation and tariffs.

Dutch legislator Bart Kroon, in his report discussed by the Economics and Security Committee cautioned against tariff wars among Allies and partners.

He warned that such divisions could “open new opportunities for powerful countries like China that do not share core democratic and free market values.”

The report cautioned that China and Russia already wield significant influence in key sectors and “demonstrated a willingness to exploit this position for political ends.”

Kroon called for strengthening cooperation with partners and the private sector to reduce strategic dependencies in critical areas such as energy, food, and technology.

“Allied countries should work to foster greater openness among themselves to generate economic gains from trade and investment, to reinforce solidarity, to foster interoperability, to cooperate in the advancement of technology and shared policymaking,” he added.

Kroon’s report stressed the need to balance between security and economic openness, reinforce supply chain resilience, and defend global standards to avoid harmful fragmentation.

The Committee on Democracy and Security also discussed a report by Turkish legislator Süreyya Önes Derici on the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda as United Nations Resolution 1325 turns 25.

The lawmaker called on Allies to sustain political and financial support for WPS, even as some countries review their priorities and budgets.

The report stressed that WPS contributes to national security and supports NATO’s core tasks. “In deterrence and defence, WPS can play a role in creating a strategic advantage over potential adversaries,” Önes Derici added.

“WPS enables Allied countries to leverage the full potential of their citizens – men and women alike – enhancing both the legitimacy and effectiveness of their political institutions and the operational capability and resilience of their armed forces.”

