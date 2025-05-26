NATO Allies must not reward the aggressor but must ensure a just and durable peace in Ukraine

DAYTON, OHIO – Negotiations for a just and durable peace in Ukraine must be pursued with unity and resolve and must not reward the aggressor, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, or embolden authoritarian regimes, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly warned Sunday.

“The outcome of these diplomatic efforts should be peace, not appeasement. If Russia as the aggressor is allowed to achieve its key objectives in Ukraine, it would be a strategic defeat not only for Ukraine, but for Europe and the entire community of democracies”, Italian lawmaker Simona Flavia Malpezzi said.

The Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly brought together over 240 lawmakers from across the Alliance to commemorate 30 years since the Dayton Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine was high on the agenda. Legislators stressed the dangers of rewarding the aggressor and called for a just and lasting peace.

A draft report presented to the Political Committee by Simona Flavia Malpezzi noted that mounting casualties, economic pressures, and evolving public opinion have created momentum for diplomatic efforts to end the war.

However, any settlement must ensure a peace that prevents future aggression.

Ms. Malpezzi underlined that a just and durable peace must include respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and democratic choice; no recognition of Russia’s illegal annexations; the return of Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity, and robust security guarantees.

“Ukraine must emerge from this war free, sovereign, and whole. Not just for its own sake, but for the sake of international law, human dignity, and the hope that peace built on justice is still possible,” she told the parliamentarians.

Any deal that undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and lacks credible security guarantees should be the ultimate red line, the lawmaker stated. These guarantees could include eventual NATO membership or interim solutions such as bilateral commitments and a multinational reassurance force deployed in Ukraine. Crucially, Ukraine must retain robust, sizeable and well-equipped national armed forces.

“Russia’s demands are completely contrary to the principles of a just and lasting peace. They are a non-starter, and they are extremely dangerous. An aggressor and an offender of international law cannot be rewarded – otherwise it will pave the way for new conflicts and extreme volatility of the international system,” Ms. Malpezzi stressed.

If Russia refuses to change its rigid position and retract its unreasonable demands, any negotiations are likely to collapse.

In that case, Ukraine will have to continue its resistance, and Allies should step up military, economic and humanitarian support to Kyiv, along with further sanctions on Russia, Ms. Malpezzi stressed.

“The Euro-Atlantic community must be prepared for all possibilities, to ensure that Ukraine emerges from this war as a strong, independent, and secure state,” the draft report stated.

The war’s outcome, Ms. Malpezzi added, will shape the future European and global security order. Rewarding the aggressor would only fuel greater instability and embolden the consolidating authoritarian alliance.

Another draft report by Lithuanian lawmaker Audronius Azubalis identified Russia’s war as the key catalyst for a “strategic convergence” among authoritarian powers – namely China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea – referred to as CRINK.

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has accelerated this alignment, drawing in unprecedented support from the other CRINK members and even associated actors,” he told the lawmakers.

These regimes, the report stated, are united by their rejection of the rules-based international order and their ambition to challenge Western influence. Their collaboration spans military, technological, economic, cyber, and informational domains.

Mr Azubalis added that Allies cannot face this threat individually. He called for a comprehensive strategy to bolster defence, counter hybrid threats, reduce economic dependencies, and strengthen partnerships.

While the authoritarian bloc is growing in strength, it is also marked by pragmatism, asymmetries, and tensions, offering openings for Allies to exploit.

“We are facing a systemic challenge to our values, interests, and security. But NATO’s potential is vastly superior. Our partnerships are extensive. And our values – freedom, democracy, the rule of law – remain our greatest source of strength,” the lawmaker stated.

The warming Arctic is another front with security implications for the Alliance. A draft report by the Science and Technology Committee, prepared by Icelandic lawmaker Njall Trausti Fridbertsson, examined how climate change is speeding up the loss of sea ice in the Arctic, intensifying geopolitical rivalries over emerging maritime routes and untapped seabed resources.

Russia has expanded its military presence in the Arctic and pushed territorial claims over newly accessible waters and resources, while China aims to become a “major polar power”.

“The aim is to ensure the Alliance is not only prepared for emerging threats but also positioned to shape the future of Arctic security in a way that protects its values, interests, and the rules-based international order,” Mr Fridbertsson added.

Allies need better situational awareness, technological investment, and coordinated Arctic strategy.

The report recommended integrating the Arctic into NATO planning and boosting efforts to protect critical undersea infrastructure.

It also called for a stronger role for the NATO Science and Technology Organisation in coordinating Arctic research and for maintaining Arctic governance to prevent escalation.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

