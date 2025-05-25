NATO leaders must boost defence investments to deter threats from Russia and its authoritarian enablers

DAYTON, OHIO – Weeks ahead of a key NATO summit, lawmakers from across the Alliance warned leaders that Allied nations must upgrade their defences quickly to protect against a belligerent Russia and deter others from threatening Europe and North America.

“Given the urgency of the moment, defence spending must increase significantly,” US Congressman Neal Patrick Dunn told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine … has tested the readiness and capacity of both US and European defence industries,” Dunn said in a draft report presented at the NATO PA’s Spring Session. “It has exposed vulnerabilities in the structure and capacity of the defence industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The NATO PA meeting comes ahead of a June 24-25 summit of Alliance leaders in The Hague, Netherlands, which could prove decisive in deciding policy pushing forward a more robust NATO defence and deterrence posture in line with the troubled times.

Those issues, along with supporting Ukraine, topped the agenda of the four-day NATO PA meeting in Dayton which drew over 240 legislators from the 32 Allies and partner nations, including Ukraine.

Lawmakers urged leaders to give Ukraine the support it needs to emerge strong from any eventual peace deal.

“Allies must remain engaged and continue their substantial bilateral and multilateral support for Ukraine, recognising that the stronger the position Ukraine is in during negotiations, the more favourable the terms it can expect in the settlement, and the stronger Euro-Atlantic security will be as a result,” noted Canadian Senator Rebecca Patterson.

“Any future NATO policy on Russia must reaffirm that peace across the Euro-Atlantic depends on peace in Ukraine,” she added.

Despite its heavy losses in Ukraine, Patterson cautioned that Russia’s military remains “the single most significant threat to Allied security.”

In response, Allies must increase force levels in the exposed Baltic region and add defensive capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank such as multi-layered air defences, more heavy armour and precision artillery.

“NATO must have the capacity militarily and economically to support the Alliance’s defensive transformation and, if necessary, to wage a high-intensity war in Europe,” Patterson cautioned in a draft report presented at the Assembly’s Defence and Security Committee (DSC).

To ensure those levels of capacity, NATO countries should hike increase defence spending, modernise defence procurement processes, prioritise innovation and strengthen coordination across their defence industries, added Dunn in his draft report for the Economics and Security Committee (ESC).

Nations have to look well beyond the current target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defence, he cautioned.

“While some countries aim for defence spending levels at 3% of GDP, this may not be sufficient to cover the costs of modernising defence capabilities,” Dunn said. “The false perception that the end of the Cold War had produced a kind of permanent peace dividend led to decades of underinvestment, and this left Allies vulnerable in terms of military preparedness and response capabilities.”

Europe in particular must accelerate spending and defence restructuring to ensure a more even share out of the strategic burden with the United States, especially given US obligations in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.

Russia’s network of enablers among authoritarian powers beyond the Euro-Atlantic area – namely China, Iran and North Korea – underscores the global nature of challenge facing democratic Allies, noted another US Congressman, Rick Larsen.

“Russia has leveraged its relationships with like-minded authoritarian regimes to evade international sanctions, supply its defence industrial base with critical components and strengthen its forces as they wage a war of aggression on Ukraine,” said Larsen’s report for the DSC.

“Allies … must view the challenge of Russia’s authoritarian axis both as an immediate threat to Euro-Atlantic security and as a long-term challenge to the integrity of the rules-based international order,” he noted.

Larsen added his voice to calls for Allies to ramp up political and military aid to Ukraine, boost defence spending and burden sharing within NATO and build closer cooperation with countries such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand.

Closer to home, NATO Allies should also enhance their position in the Black Sea to thwart Russia’s “imperial project” in the region, stated Hungarian member Tamás Harangozó.

“An enhanced NATO presence and regional defence cooperation are critical for deterrence,” he said in a report adopted by the ESC. “The Black Sea’s stability is vital not only to regional security but also to global trade and energy networks, underscoring the need for sustained international engagement and cooperation.”

Yehor Cherniev, head of the Ukrainian delegation at the NATO PA, briefed the session on the resilience of his country’s democracy after more than three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion. While Ukraine has accelerated reforms, posted gains in governance and greatly strengthened its defence capabilities, it remains outgunned and needs Allied support in key areas.

“Targeted, scalable and legally insulated support – heavily weighted toward air defence interceptors, artillery manufacture and industrial co-investment – will give Ukraine the volume of fire, defensive depth and economic predictability needed to deter renewed Russian offensives after 2025,” Cherniev said.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions amongst legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

