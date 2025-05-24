When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 24, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared allergen - soy Company Name: Santa Monica Seafood Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing

May 24, 2025, Santa Monica Seafood of Rancho Dominguez, CA, is voluntarily recalling Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing because it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing were distributed in California, Nevada, and Arizona at Aldi Stores. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product Details:

Product Name Brand Size Use/Freeze By Atlantic salmon portions with seafood stuffing Aldi 16oz Jun.02.25

The product date code can be found on the white portion of the label located on the front of the package, beneath the product image.

The supplier identified the problem during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch. This recall was initiated because the product contains soy, a known allergen, but the packaging does not list it as an ingredient. This labeling error means that individuals with a soy allergy may unknowingly consume the product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing from Aldi are urged to return the product to the store for a full refund. For questions, consumers may contact Santa Monica Seafood at 1-800-969-8862, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.