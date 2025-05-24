Submit Release
Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Growlersburg Conservation Camp

GEORGETOWN – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an incarcerated person who walked away from Growlersburg Conservation Camp in El Dorado County was apprehended today hours after walking away from the facility.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., CDCR officials took Dion Harvey, 24, into custody without incident near the camp grounds.

On May 23 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Harvey was discovered missing from his bunk during a camp count. A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified and assisted in the search.

He was transported to Sierra Conservation Center and his case will be referred to the El Dorado County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Harvey was most recently received from San Bernardino County on April 10, 2023. He was sentenced to 12 years for second-degree robbery with an enhancement for use of a firearm.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 24, 2025

