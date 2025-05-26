Sage Spa at Twin Peaks Lodge Shares Insights on 2025 Spa Industry Growth

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sage Spa, located within the welcoming grounds of Twin Peaks Lodge, has observed a steady rise in interest and demand for personalized wellness experiences heading into 2025. This trend has been felt not only through appointment volumes but also in the nature of client requests, which have leaned toward longer sessions, customized care, and holistic offerings designed to support both physical and mental well-being.

Situated in the heart of Ouray, Colorado, the spa has long been a retreat for travelers and locals alike. Guests visiting Twin Peaks Lodge have often sought out Sage Spa as a quiet extension of their mountain escape, and in recent months, that desire for rest and recovery has become more pronounced. Appointments have steadily filled with visitors prioritizing massages that relieve deep muscle tension and facials that refresh skin impacted by mountain air and sun exposure.

Growth within the industry has been echoed in feedback received from guests, many of whom have shared that spa visits have shifted from occasional luxuries to essential parts of maintaining balance. Interest in therapeutic massage has remained high, while treatments that include guided aromatherapy or targeted skincare plans have gained traction. It has become increasingly clear that guests are seeking not only service, but intention—and that has shaped how Sage Spa continues to approach its offerings.

Therapists at the spa have noted that clients are arriving with clearer expectations and a greater awareness of how each treatment fits into their overall wellness habits. Sessions have been marked by more conversation around recovery, stress management, and long-term care. The environment provided by Twin Peaks Lodge, with its mineral hot springs and proximity to outdoor recreation, has contributed to a fuller, more integrated experience for guests.

As 2025 continues to unfold, the spa plans to respond to these shifts by maintaining its focus on detail, quiet atmosphere, and consistent care. The calm, grounded setting has helped support the types of moments guests now seem to seek—those that are uninterrupted, tailored, and simple. The increase in repeat visits and word-of-mouth referrals has further affirmed that a thoughtful, low-pressure experience still resonates.

From its treatment rooms to its front desk conversations, Sage Spa remains committed to listening closely and serving with purpose. In an evolving industry, these have become the constants guests return for.

