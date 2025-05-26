OPIC Technologies Brings the Front Row Home with Spatial Livestreaming

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is redefining how fans experience live entertainment. With OPIC’s immersive 3D platform, users can now enjoy concerts, sporting events, and theatrical performances as if they were sitting courtside or front row—without ever leaving home.

Using cutting-edge spatial video and real-time depth capture, OPIC’s livestreaming experience goes beyond flat screens, creating a sense of presence that rivals being there in person.

"We’re giving people a way to truly feel the energy of a live event from wherever they are," said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies. "This is more than video—this is presence."

OPIC’s technology enables artists, teams, and venues to reach global audiences in a new format. For fans, it’s the closest thing to being there—whether it’s watching a buzzer-beater from virtual courtside or feeling the stage lights at a live concert.

"Our goal is to democratize access to unforgettable experiences," added Douglas. "Spatial Livestreaming is changing the future of entertainment—and OPIC is leading the way."

