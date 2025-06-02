OPIC Technologies Leads the Way in 3D Livestreaming, Offering Influencers a Powerful New Medium for Storytelling

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

Immersive video becomes the next frontier for creators seeking deeper audience connection

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc. is ushering in a new era for content creators with the rise of 3D livestreaming as a storytelling format. With social platforms growing more saturated by the day, influencers are turning to spatial video as a way to stand out, connect more deeply, and bring their audiences directly into their world.

“Creators have always sought new ways to connect with their communities. 3D livestreaming gives them a richer way to tell their story—one that feels more personal, more authentic, and more immersive,” said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.

From lifestyle vloggers and travel influencers to performers and educators, creators are exploring 3D video as a tool to enhance engagement. Instead of simply watching a moment, audiences can feel like they’re part of it—whether walking through a bustling market, attending a backstage event, or sharing a quiet day-in-the-life experience.

“This is about bringing viewers along, not just broadcasting at them,” said Douglas. “It changes the tone of content from passive to present. Fans feel the creator’s environment, their perspective, and their presence in a way that flat video just doesn’t capture.”

As influencer marketing continues to evolve, creators are seeking ways to differentiate their personal brand and increase the longevity of viewer attention. 3D livestreaming opens up new creative formats for vlogs, Q&As, product showcases, and behind-the-scenes content—all while offering viewers a sense of presence and emotional closeness.

“Every creator wants their audience to feel like they’re there,” Douglas added. “Now they can be.”

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a Orlando based technology company leading the development of 3D livestreaming and 3D innovation. With a focus on storytelling, connection, and immersive experiences, OPIC empowers influencers to engage audiences in entirely new ways.

