ExpertOps AI Unveils Next-Generation Operating System for Seamless AI-Human Collaboration

The Process 2.0 platform helps organizations shift from manual workflows to dynamic, AI-orchestrated execution.

Human AI collaboration is not automation. It is intelligence amplification.” — CEO (Rajesh Rai)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpertOps AI, a leading innovator in industrial AI, today officially launched Process 2.0, its next-generation AI Workforce Platform designed to reshape enterprise operations through intelligent digital employees.Process 2.0 introduces a new operating model where human teams and AI-powered agents collaborate in real time to run business operations with greater speed, accuracy, and scalability. Built on ExpertOps AI’s proprietary AI Workforce Operating System, the platform supports three execution layers:Assist: AI copilots support employees in high-context, decision-rich tasksAutomate: AI agents autonomously run structured operationsEngage: AI-driven customer and partner interaction via conversational agents“Process 2.0 moves beyond traditional automation,” said Rajesh Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of ExpertOps AI. “It empowers organizations to co-run operations with digital employees—enabling faster execution, smarter decisions, and leaner operations.”Process 2.0 has already been deployed across multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy. In early trials, customers reported:- Up to 10x increase in productivity- 70% reduction in repetitive workloads- Faster onboarding, quoting, invoicing, and compliance cyclesDesigned with governance, transparency, and human oversight in mind, the platform supports safe and scalable AI deployment aligned with regulatory standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and SOX.Process 2.0 is available immediately for enterprise and SMB adoption. A developer-powered AI Agent Marketplace is also in the works, allowing businesses and creators to customize and monetize industry-specific digital employees.

