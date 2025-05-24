Kimberly Guynn selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

Kimberly Guynn will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Guynn, Entrepreneur, Business Consultant, and Host, was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 30 years of experience in service-based industries, Kim Guynn has become a transformative voice in leadership. A serial entrepreneur, business consultant, and host of The Messy Garden podcast, Kim is known for helping women of faith and service-based leaders navigate transitions with clarity, strategy, and heart.Her mission is deeply rooted: to restore the spirit of peace in the home, the identity of the woman, and the heart of the child. Every brand Kim has built flows from this core, whether through early childhood education, wellness ventures, or leadership consulting. She believes that personal transformation ripples outward - changing businesses, families, and entire communities.Kim is the founder of multiple successful ventures, including childcare centers that champion play-based learning and teacher empowerment. During the pandemic, she emerged as a strong industry voice, supporting other business owners through crisis with wisdom and grit.As a speaker, mentor, and trainer, Kim equips leaders to build lives and businesses that align with their values without losing who they are. Her leadership philosophy is heart-set driven: success isn’t just built, it’s cultivated from within.Through The Messy Garden podcast, retreats, and her upcoming Lead with Love initiative, Kim creates spaces for honest growth, helping women reclaim their voice, lead with purpose, and nurture what matters most - both at home and in the world.Her expertise spans business strategy, team development, personal transformation, leadership, and early childhood education. She has received numerous accolades and this year will be honored as Top Entrepreneur of the Year for 2025 by IAOTP at their annual gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. She is also being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP Magazine.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, shared:“Choosing Ms. Guynn for this honor was an easy decision. She’s a visionary, a thought leader, and a woman of deep influence. We’re honored to celebrate her this year.”Looking ahead, Kim continues to expand her reach through faith-led leadership development and family-focused initiatives - proving that when women heal, lead, and rise, everything around them grows stronger.For more information, visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

