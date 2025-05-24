Ahlers & Ogletree will hold a Modern & Contemporary Art & Design auction on June 4 and a Studio Art Glass auction June 5

Pressed paper pulp in colors painting by Ellsworth Kelly (American, 1923-2015), titled Colored Paper Image XVI (Yellow Curve), rendered in 1976, signed and numbered. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Cibachrome print by Sandy Skoglund (American, b. 1946), titled A Breeze At Work (1987), signed and numbered (10/30) lower right and 38 inches by 54 inches (sight). Estimate: $8,000-$16,000 Brazilian rosewood and mixed wood rocking chair by Sam Maloof (American, 1916-2009),crafted in 1988 and signed, dated and numbered (45) to the underside of the seat. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Unsigned wood and black paint sculpture by Louise Nevelson (Ukrainian/American, 1899-1988), 9 ½ inches tall, titled Cryptic Cord #1389 (1966-1967), with two labels. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 Unsigned wood and black paint sculpture by Louise Nevelson (Ukrainian/American, 1899-1988), 9 ½ inches tall, titled Cryptic Cord #1389 (1966-1967), with two labels. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

Both auctions will begin at 10am Eastern time and will be held online and live in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Brazilian rosewood and mixed wood rocking chair by Sam Maloof (American, 1916-2009), a pressed paper pulp in colors painting by Ellsworth Kelly (American, 1923-2015), and two signed and numbered prints from Sandy Skoglund (American, b. 1946) are a few choice lots in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Modern & Contemporary Art & Design auction planned for Wednesday, June 4th.The following day – Thursday, June 5th – Ahlers & Ogletree will hold a separate auction titled Translucence: Contemporary Studio Art Glass, with 153 lots of studio art glass by artists such as Dale Chihuly (many pieces), Kevin Gordon, Stephen Bradbourne, Nancy Callan and Richard Royal, starting promptly at 10am Eastern time. That auction will also be held online and live in the gallery.Both auctions will begin at 10am Eastern time and will be held online (via Bid.AandOauctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com) and live in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery, located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta. June 4th will be a curated sale, with over 400 quality lots of fine art, design and decorative objects from noted 20th and 21st century makers and artists.The June 5th auction will be no less important. A few of the important lots to watch are as follows:• Dale Chihuy (American, b. 1947), a blown glass vessel titled Soft Cylinder, boasting a yellow tip and green interior, signed and dated to the underside, with an acrylic case.• Nancy Callan (American/Wash., b. 1964), a sculpture from the artist’s Stinger series titled Aquaman (2008), hand-blown in green, orange and blue, with an etched signature and date to the underside.• Kevin Gordon (Norwegian/Australian, b. 1968), a blown, fused and engraved glass creation titled Heat Wave (2006), having incised prisms and lenses, signed and dated to the underside. Acquired in Sydney, Australia.The Brazilian rosewood and mixed wood rocking chair by Sam Maloof was crafted in 1988 and is signed, dated and numbered (45) to the underside of the seat. Similar rocking chairs by Mr. Maloof are held in permanent collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the White House Collection of American Crafts, and The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. The one in the auction has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000.The pressed paper pulp in colors painting by Ellsworth Kelly (American, 1923-2015), titled Colored Paper Image XVI (Yellow Curve)was rendered in 1976 and is pencil signed lower right and numbered (13/24) lower left. The work was printed and published by Tyler Graphics, Ltd. (Mount Kisco, N.Y.) and measures 30 ¼ inches by 29 ¼ inches (sheet, minus the frame). It should bring $20,000-$30,000.The two prints by Sandy Skoglund will be led by a cibachrome print from 1987 titled A Breeze At Work. It’s titled, signed and numbered (10/30) lower right and measures 38 inches by 54 inches (sight, minus the frame). It has an estimate of $8,000-$16,000. The other piece is a 1986 cibachrome color photographic print titled The Lost and Found. It’s titled, signed and numbered (10/30) lower right and is 28 inches by 39 ½ inches (print, less the frame), and is expected to hammer for $5,000-$10,000.There are also two offerings in the sale from the Ukrainian-born American sculptor and painter Louise Nevelson (1899-1988). The first is an apparently unsigned wood and black paint sculpture, 9 ½ inches tall, titled Cryptic Cord #1389 (1966-1967). The work has labels to the underside for The Pace Gallery (N.Y.) and Richard Gray Gallery (Chicago). The sculpture should change hands for $8,000-$12,000.The second is an untitled (Abstract in Red, Brown and Black) embossed linocut on paper from 1971, signed and dated lower center and numbered (20/24) lower left. It’s 41 ¼ inches by 29 ½ inches (less the frame) and is estimated at $1,000-$2,000. Louise Nevelson was a key figure in the feminist art movement, although she once said, “I am not a feminist. I am an artist who happens to be a woman.”A pair of 670 and 671 lounge chairs and ottomans by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, created circa the 1970s, both have a santos palisander veneer shell and black leather upholstery. Each one is marked to the underside. The pre-sale estimate is $7,000-$9,000. Charles and Ray Eames were an American married couple of industrial designers, famous for their Mid-Century Modern furniture.A color lithograph on paper by Frank Stella (American, 1936-2024), titled Sinjerli Variation, is pencil signed lower right and numbered (69/100) lower right. It has a sheet size (minus the frame) of 32 inches by 42 inches and is expected to finish at $7,000-$9,000. Frank Stella was an American painter, sculptor, and printmaker, noted for his work in the areas of minimalism and post-painterly abstraction.A cast polyester resin covered with aluminum and silicon oxide vapor deposit by John Angus Chamberlain (American, 1927-2011), titled Le Mole (1971), stands 6 ½ inches tall and is from an edition of 56, published by Gemini G.E.L. (Los Angeles). It should knock down for $4,000-$6,000. Chamberlain was a sculptor and film maker, best known for creating sculptures from old automobiles (or parts of old cars) that brought the Abstract Expressionist style of painting into three dimensions.Also up for bid is a bronze sculpture titled Maternity by Colombian artist Eduardo Gomez-Angel; a rare Marc Chagall lithograph, edition 32 of 50; and a mixed-media work by Todd Murphy, featuring a straw horse in a shadowbox frame. This auction offers an exceptional opportunity for collectors to acquire iconic design and investment-quality works of art that helped shape the modern era.Here is a link to the June 4th and June 5th catalogs in their entirety on Ahlers & Ogletree’s bidding platform:A preview will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 2nd and 3rd, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree Atlanta gallery. A preview reception will be held on Tuesday, June 3rd from 5-8pm, also in the Atlanta gallery. No appointment is necessary. The public is invited.Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions, especially Modern art, Asian arts and artifacts, and luxury jewelry and accessories. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, call 404-869-2478; or, you can send an e-mail toconsign@AandOauctions.com.To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Modern & Contemporary Art & Design auction on Wednesday, June 4th, as well as the Translucence: Contemporary Studio Art Glass auction on Thursday, June 5th, both being held online and live in the Atlanta gallery, visit www.aandoauctions.com.You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree on social media, at Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.