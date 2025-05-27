Solutions Advisory Services, LLC Offers Enhanced Personalized Goals-Based Investing
New Nebo Wealth Platform Delivers Personalized Financial Planning for Achieving Your Financial Goals
"We are excited to offer the Nebo Wealth platform to our clients, a capability made possible through Interactive Financial Advisors' relationship with Nebo," said Michael Conticelli, CFS, CDFA, Founder of Solutions Advisory Services and Investment Adviser Representative of Interactive Financial Advisors, Inc. "This technology empowers us to deepen our personalized approach to financial planning by directly connecting a client's life goals to their investment strategy. It allows us to provide a more precise and intuitive understanding of risk – focusing on whether our clients will have the resources they need, precisely when they need them."
Moving beyond traditional, one-size-fits-all portfolio models, Solutions Advisory Services will utilize Nebo Wealth to construct customized portfolios that are directly aligned with clients' individual financial objectives, such as retirement planning, funding education, wealth preservation, and legacy building. The platform facilitates a systematic and repeatable process for creating these tailored portfolios, enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of the advisory services provided.
Conticelli added, "This access, provided through Interactive Financial Advisors, is a significant step forward in our ability to serve our clients. It allows us to offer a truly differentiated investment experience that is centered entirely around their personal aspirations and financial well-being, reinforcing our commitment to acting in their best interest."
