Solutions Advisory Services, LLC Offers Enhanced Personalized Goals-Based Investing

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solutions Advisory Services , LLC— Michael Conticelli ’s advisory practice — today announced that, through its affiliation with Interactive Financial Advisors, Inc., it is now offering clients access to the Nebo Wealth enterprise portfolio construction platform. This integration allows Solutions Advisory Services to leverage award-winning technology to deliver enhanced personalized goals-based investing strategies to clients nationwide."We are excited to offer the Nebo Wealth platform to our clients, a capability made possible through Interactive Financial Advisors' relationship with Nebo," said Michael Conticelli, CFS, CDFA, Founder of Solutions Advisory Services and Investment Adviser Representative of Interactive Financial Advisors, Inc. "This technology empowers us to deepen our personalized approach to financial planning by directly connecting a client's life goals to their investment strategy. It allows us to provide a more precise and intuitive understanding of risk – focusing on whether our clients will have the resources they need, precisely when they need them."Moving beyond traditional, one-size-fits-all portfolio models, Solutions Advisory Services will utilize Nebo Wealth to construct customized portfolios that are directly aligned with clients' individual financial objectives, such as retirement planning, funding education, wealth preservation, and legacy building. The platform facilitates a systematic and repeatable process for creating these tailored portfolios, enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of the advisory services provided.Conticelli added, "This access, provided through Interactive Financial Advisors, is a significant step forward in our ability to serve our clients. It allows us to offer a truly differentiated investment experience that is centered entirely around their personal aspirations and financial well-being, reinforcing our commitment to acting in their best interest."For more information about Solutions Advisory Services and its approach to personalized financial planning, please visit www.mysolutionsadvisory.com

